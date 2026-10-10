Kaylee Brown: Where is the Below Deck Stewardess Now?

Working aboard a luxury yacht is no ordinary job, which becomes more highlighted in season 13 of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck.’ The show follows the lives of the crew members as they manage demanding guests, high-pressure situations, and their personal dilemmas. The season introduced several new crew members, including Kaylee Brown, who joined as a stewardess. From the beginning, she brought her cheerful energy to the yacht, Azul V, instantly greeting her fellow crew members and making an effort to connect with them. Kaylee also dedicated herself to her designated role, helping maintain the yacht’s luxurious atmosphere and ensuring that the guests’ stay was as comfortable as possible.

Kaylee Brown Has Established a Name For Herself as a Yacht Stewardess

Kaylee Brown’s journey toward carving her career path has been shaped by her ambition to explore different opportunities, develop new skills, and challenge herself at every step. Before stepping into the world of luxury yachting, she dedicated herself to her education and explored her interests in the creative arts. After graduating from high school, Kaylee pursued higher education by enrolling at Aquinas College in 2013. After broadening her knowledge there, she earned the degree in 2017. In January 2019, she began attending The Warehouse Workshop, where she focused on Acting and Screenplay Writing, Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management.

During Kaylee’s time at The Warehouse Workshop, she completed a six-month internship, gaining valuable hands-on experience under the guidance of renowned instructors and industry experts. She ultimately completed the workshop in June 2020. Kaylee eventually began her professional trajectory in January 2022 when she joined Prosail Whitsundays as a Lead Deckhand in Queensland, Australia. In that role, she takes on a varied set of responsibilities, including tender drops, sailing, snorkel watch, preparing meals, and looking after a group of 26 people. Working in such a demanding environment has helped Kaylee strengthen her people-management abilities, sharpen her creative problem-solving skills, and deepen her understanding of safety management systems.

Kaylee has also been working as a freelance stewardess since January 2022. As she continued to explore opportunities in the yachting industry, she eventually joined the crew of the Azul V yacht as a Stewardess on the show. She diligently attended to the guests, assisted them with their needs, and made sure they had a memorable experience. Besides that, Kaylee has gradually expanded her presence on social media, especially Instagram. On her personal page, she has garnered a steadily growing fan base of more than 2.5K followers. The platform gives her the opportunity to share sneak peeks of her personal life and everyday experiences.

Kaylee Brown’s Adventurous Spirit Often Draws Her to Explore the Outdoors

When Kaylee is not engaged in her professional commitments, she enjoys spending time outdoors, exploring unfamiliar destinations, and spending quality time with her friends. As an avid traveler, she loves visiting different countries around the world. In August 2023, she admired the beauty of Cape Tribulation in Queensland. The following month, Kaylee dove into the sea and got the opportunity to witness seals and stingrays in South Wales. From October to December of that same year, she made countless memories as she journeyed to different corners of Sydney, Australia. In April 2024, Kaylee took a memorable trip to Bali, Indonesia, where she enjoyed its picturesque beaches and went diving.

By November 2024, Kaylee visited Malapascua Island in the Philippines, witnessing the beauty of the sharks swimming underwater. The following month, her travels took her to Vietnam, where she experienced the country’s rich culture and cuisine. Kaylee continued her adventures in January 2025, jetting off to Thailand to soak up the sun on the breathtaking beaches. Within just four months, she returned to Australia. As a music enthusiast, she attended the arts and music festival, Strawberry Fields, in New South Wales. In May 2026, Kaylee celebrated a memorable milestone by reaching the summit of Mount Kosciuszko.

Most recently, in May 2026, Kaylee returned to Bali, immersing herself in the tranquility of nature. Shortly after, she walked through the lively streets of Los Angeles, California. Just two months later, she created lasting memories alongside her friends in Columbus, Ohio. Besides that, Kaylee never misses a chance to wander through lush forests and sit on cliffs to watch a waterfall. Beyond her love for diving and swimming, she enjoys hiking or simply going on shopping sprees. Furthermore, she enjoys experimenting with different outfits and posing for photographs before sharing them on her Instagram page. Whether it’s enjoying the sunset at the beach or exploring different restaurants, Kaylee always cherishes the simple moments that make her life more meaningful.

Read More: Cooper Dawson: Where is the Below Deck Med Deckhand Now?