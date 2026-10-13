Alex Wright: Where is Below Deck Bosun Now?

A bosun plays a crucial role aboard a yacht by overseeing the deck team, coordinating daily tasks, and ensuring that operations run smoothly while maintaining safety standards. The position demands leadership and the ability to manage people under pressure. In Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ season 13, Alex Wright took on this responsibility. He stepped into a role that tested him in more ways than one. He has described the experience as an exciting adventure and a “wild ride” filled with ups and downs. It also pushed him out of his comfort zone, offering challenges and lessons along the way.

Alex Wright’s Kiss With a Colleague Became a Reason for His Worry

As bosun, Alex Wright worked directly under Captain Kerry Titheradge. It made his performance on deck particularly important. While managing his responsibilities, he also found himself navigating complicated personal dynamics, including a kiss with fellow crew member Jessenia Stidger. Alex was unsure about crossing that line, given that he was her bosun. However, he also considered Jessenia one of his closest friends, suggesting that their romantic moment did not necessarily damage their bond. Elsewhere, he had a skirmish with Matt Fitzpatrick-Buck. Work presented its own challenges, as Alex made a few small mistakes that caught Captain Kerry’s attention. He realized he needed to step up his game and prove himself in the role.

Alex Wright Has Excitedly Taken up Parasailing as a Hobby Today

Alex Wright describes himself as someone who is always looking for a new adventure, and his interests suggest he is rarely content to stick to what he already knows. From parasailing and kitesurfing to surfing, he seems willing to try just about anything at least once. Parasailing is among his newer hobbies, adding another experience to his growing list of pursuits. His travels reflect the same curiosity, with trips to Vancouver in 2017 and India in 2018 giving him opportunities to explore different places and cultures. More recently, he visited Italy in June 2026 and traveled to Egypt later in the same year. Away from yachting, he also enjoys volleyball. Whether he is exploring a new destination or taking up an unfamiliar activity, Alex appears to embrace life as an opportunity for discovery.

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