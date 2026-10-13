Rosa Simms-Preston: Where is Below Deck Stewardess Now?

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ brings together an interesting mix of cast members whose interactions and lives aboard a yacht make for entertaining television. With different personalities sharing close quarters, demanding work schedules, and responsibilities that leave little room to unwind, the crew’s relationships can be just as eventful as their work. In season 13, Rosa Simms-Preston joined the yacht as one of the deck stewards. She stepped into an environment where teamwork and adaptability were essential. Looking back on her experience, she described it as a homely place where she found good friends and built meaningful connections. However, living and working so closely with others also had its difficult moments, and her journey was not always as easy as she might have hoped.

Rosa Simms-Preston Has Gathered Over Three Years of Experience in the Teaching Industry Today

Rosa Simms-Preston began her career in education. She worked in British boarding schools before moving into the yachting industry in 2023. She managed boarding-house responsibilities, which helped her develop the interpersonal, emotional, and organizational skills that she would later bring to life aboard yachts. From September 2018 to August 2020, she worked as Deputy Housemistress at Sexey’s School in Bruton, England. She subsequently joined TASIS, The American School in England in Surrey, where she worked in boarding support and served as Acting Deputy Housemistress from August 2020 to February 2021. Rosa’s next position was as an SEN 1-1 professional with Long-term Teachers Ltd in Bristol, from September 2021 to February 2022.

In April 2022, Rosa established Casa Rosa, her own cleaning and housekeeping business in Bristol. Running the venture until May 2023, she provided clients with housekeeping, home organization, and cleaning services. The experience offered another opportunity to strengthen her organizational and management abilities before she entered yachting. Rosa’s first yacht position was as a deckhand aboard M/Y Wyldecrest, where she worked on a contract basis from June to October 2023 in Cannes, France. That year, she also earned her Powerboat Level 2 certification through Flying Fish and obtained a Personal Watercraft qualification from Pembridge Powerboat Training in April 2023.

Rosa continued building her experience across different vessels and regions. From May to August 2024, she worked as a chase boat deckhand and stewardess aboard Chasing Unicorn. She then joined M/Y Akiko as a deckhand/stewardess from August 2024 to June 2025, working in Australia. In June 2025, she became Chief Stewardess aboard Metsuyan IV, a 36-meter private and charter motor yacht based in the Mediterranean, remaining there until September. By September 2025, Rosa had taken up a Second Stewardess position aboard a 60-meter sailing yacht following a private worldwide itinerary. Her roles have ranged from sole deckhand to Chief Stewardess, giving her an expanding skill set in the industry. With three years of experience under her belt, which she celebrated in May 2026, she is excited to explore the scope of her work more fully.

Rosa Simms-Preston is Always Ready for a New Adventure in a New Place

Rosa Simms-Preston turned 28 in July 2026. It is evident that her personality is shaped by travel, new experiences, and a willingness to make the most of the places she visits. Her adventures have taken her across her home country, Australia, including Western Australia, Darwin, and the Great Barrier Reef, as well as to West Papua, Turkey, Spain, and France. One memorable experience was meeting Steve Irwin at Australia Zoo. Rosa’s interests also extend to music and outdoor celebrations. Visits to Somersault Festival and Glastonbury Festival show her enthusiasm for experiences beyond her life as a stewardess. Rosa also has a brother, Oscar Simms, whom she is immensely proud of. She appears to value the people she meets and the memories she collects along the way. This adventurous outlook fits naturally with her life in yachting.

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