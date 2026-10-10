Moe Vilomar: Where is Below Deck Chef Now?

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ offers an inside look at the demanding world of luxury yachting, where crew members must deliver exceptional service while living and working together in close quarters. Beyond the glamorous destinations, the series explores the interpersonal conflicts and unexpected challenges that arise at sea. In season 13, Moises “Moe” Vilomar joined the crew as the chef, bringing four years of experience in the yachting industry. With his experience in dealing with high-pressure situations and different kinds of people, he was sure that he would be able to handle it all. However, he did remark how he was getting “too old for this,” but he stuck with it and was a valuable part of the whole crew.

Moe Vilomar Brings His Experience as a Travel Chef to Different Luxury Yachts Today

Moe Vilomar has worked across fine dining restaurants, large-scale catering operations, institutional kitchens, and private yacht service. Based out of Jersey City, New Jersey, he studied Restaurant, Culinary, and Catering Management at the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute, where he earned an associate degree between 2004 and 2006. He also attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute, where he earned an associate degree in Culinary Arts. Vilomar began his professional journey as a line cook at Le Cirque in New York in 2006, working at the fish station and learning to maintain the restaurant’s standards for food preparation, portion control, presentation, and hygiene.

Vilomar subsequently served in the US Army as a cook at Fort Campbell from 2008 to 2010, preparing breakfast, lunch, and dinner for more than 500 soldiers daily. He then moved through junior sous chef and executive chef positions. One of his major leadership assignments came at World Yacht, where he served as executive chef from 2016 to 2019, overseeing four vessels, including the commissary, and managing more than 70 employees. The operation served upwards of 500 à la carte meals nightly, while he handled ordering, scheduling, and menu development. His subsequent work at LAVO Restaurant involved developing menus for fine dining and casual dining spaces, managing banquets for as many as 600 guests in his first year as executive sous chef and kitchen manager.

Vilomar also worked with Unidine and Morrison Healthcare as an executive sous chef and executive chef, respectively, between 2019 and 2023, overseeing kitchen teams, training staff, and managing ingredients and supplies. His experience in private yachting includes serving as a solo chef aboard M/Y Ramble On in 2023, cooking for 11 crew members and more than 10 guests, with vegan and gluten-free requirements among the dietary needs he accommodated. In July 2025, Vilomar announced that he was leaving the yachting world behind. He announced he had joined Celebrity Cruises as an Executive Chef and was eager for the next adventure. He has now taken a path that serves his passion as well. He is working as a freelance travel chef and gets to traverse across luxury yachts. He is better able to choose the kind of work that makes him happy and Vilomar is happy to have come to such a stage in his career.

Moe Vilomar Makes Sure to Share His passion for Travel With His Family

Travel has always been an important part of Moe Vilomar’s life, shaping not only his personal experiences but also the perspective he brings to his culinary work. Having visited 42 countries so far, he has made exploring different cultures a significant part of his journey. He often shares these experiences with his wife, Yanira Vilomar, and their daughter. In the summer of 2026, he took his daughter to France. He expressed gratitude for being able to give her opportunities to explore the world and create lasting memories. That same year, their travels also included Japan, where he took her to a car meet in Tokyo. In 2025, Vilomar explored Norway, Germany, and other parts of Central Europe. These journeys have enriched his life, exposing him to different traditions, cuisines, and ways of experiencing the world, all of which can inform his approach to food and the experiences he creates for others.

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