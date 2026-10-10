Jay Vinnedge: Where is The Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

Set in the wondrous Scottish Highlands, NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ takes the usual gameplay of sabotage and strategy involved in the titular psychological adventure to the next level. It follows ordinary individuals from all walks of life as they work together not only to secure the grand prize of up to $250,000 but also to identify and banish the double-crossers. Among them was a proud physician with a penchant for flamboyant, over-the-top moments named Jay Vinnedge, whose decision to sow chaos in hopes of finding answers backfired.

Jay Vinnedge’s Gameplay Did Not Sit Well With His Fellow Contestants

While Jay Vinnedge created a great first impression in the castle with his energetic personality, lively aura, and motivated speech, everyone’s perspective on him soon began to shift. He was a great team player in the first challenge and even offered valuable insights during the initial roundtables, but his subsequent decision to change strategy shattered all his goodwill. That’s because he suddenly adopted a more reticent approach – he candidly stated he would be keeping his theories close to his chest until the time was right before turning transactional.

Jay really refused to open up about his suspicions to anyone and then deliberately caused chaos during the Death Parade challenge to see if someone would reveal themselves as the Traitor. The self-proclaimed body language expert had his eye on Katie Fites after Logan Smith pointed her out days prior, and he came to believe she was indeed not a Faitful before bringing it up at the roundtable. However, he had no real evidence, and when others raised their concerns about Sherry Kuehl, he ended up voting to banish her – the fact that he didn’t even back his own claims troubled everyone further.

Jay Vinnedge is a Dedicated Healthcare Service Provider and Military Man Focused on the Human Experience

Although Jay was a “Chaos Connoisseur” on the reality television series, he is entirely different in real life when it comes to his career because he has chosen very serious paths that he is passionate about. The truth is that the Oklahoma native hails from a proud military family, so he chose to follow in their footsteps after graduating high school despite his very understandable fears of aviation, change, and war. He became a 4-generation servicemember when he enlisted in the Air Force as an Aeromedical Evacuation Medical Technician in 2008/2009, resulting in his assignment to the 137th Squadron.

According to records, Jay saw three deployments over his first 7 years of active service while also pursuing further studies, leading to significant lessons in ambition, life, love, humility, and humanity. He served in the Air Force from January 2009 to June 2015, during which he also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from the University of Oklahoma – he graduated summa cum laude in 2015. He subsequently enrolled at his alma mater’s College of Medicine for his MD, which he obtained in 2019 while also being a Special Projects Personnel in the Air National Guard. He had joined this federal military reserve force in 2015 itself, and he continues to serve there with great devotion and zeal to this day – he currently holds the title of Flight Surgeon.

As if that’s not enough, Jay was a Resident Physician at SSM Health from June 2019 to July 2022, a Hospitalist at McCurtain Memorial Hospital from January 2021 to December 2022, and is an entrepreneur. The 2016 Tillman Scholar established his own Direct Primary Care clinic called The Little DPC in Oklahoma City in 2023, through which he offers all forms of emergency/medical services at a very fair price. The public speaker is also the founder of The Well-Rounded Physician, a nonprofit that aims to inspire future healthcare workers to better serve their communities through balance. He encourages them to create or seek non-toxic environments, find solace in activities outside work, and become the best versions of themselves to avoid ego, greed, and mistakes.

Jay Vinnedge is Enjoying the Life He Has Built With His Forever Love

It was around 2007 that Jay Vinnedge first began dating the woman who would become his future wife, Danielle Leah Vinnedge. They were just 16 or 17 years old at the time, but they knew they shared something special, leading them to become engaged within a few years. From what we can tell, the couple happily tied the knot in late June 2012 in a beautiful, cozy ceremony, and they have since embraced all that life has to offer. They have settled in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where they not only share a comfortable home but also co-own their dream practice, The Little DPC. While he is the Family Medicine Clinician and Hospitalist, his wife is the Family Medicine Certified Physician Assistant. They are proud of their clinic and everything else they have achieved.

Neither Jay nor Danielle shies away from posting about their life or the love they share on social media, so it’s evident that they are incredibly secure in themselves and their relationship. In fact, since the former is unabashedly flamboyant, in touch with his feminine side, and confident in who he is, some people were surprised to learn he is a straight man after seeing him on their screens. However, he actually takes great pride in it and even posted about it on his Instagram to underscore that no one has to be bound to the societal standards of any labels – anyone can like what they like. We should also mention that while the couple appears to be childfree, they did have two adorable fur babies for the longest time. Sadly, they lost both within the span of a year – their dog Winston died in October 2025, followed by his sister Luna in July 2026.

Read More: How to Apply for The Traitors? How to Join the Cast?