Michael Foote: Where is the Traitors New Blood Contestant Now?

As a reality competition series following some of the most cunning individuals as they play a game of murder mystery, NBC’s ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ hones in on the darkness. That’s because what’s on the line through relentless betrayals, manipulation, and strategy is not only a lifetime of bragging rights but also a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Michael Foote hoped to be the one to walk away with it all, yet his journey came to an end after 6 glorious episodes as his clever gameplay made it clear he posed too great a threat.

Michael Foote Dodged Suspicion For Days Before Suddenly Being Banished

Since Michael Foote is a proud lawyer who has never shied away from an argument or a challenge, he campaigned hard to be on ‘The Traitors’ through his social media accounts. Therefore, of course, he was over the moon when he was ultimately cast and hoped to be a Traitor rather than a Faithful since he technically actually knows how to get away with murder. As for his strategy, once he was deemed Faithful, he was determined to play as who he really is but reveal his suspicions only to close allies after observing everyone for a short while.

Michael soon realized that maybe he made a mistake in disclosing his profession because it turned out to be a double-edged sword – it painted him as honest but also analytical and shrewd. Every single one of his doubts, olive branches for alliances, and random statements thus started being dissected with a fine-tooth comb, resulting in him dodging at least one accusation a day. In the end, though, his on-business stance, his open personality, and his stoic calculativeness suddenly led 8 of his fellow contestants to vote for his banishment at the roundtable in episode 6.

Michael Foote is an Attorney Resolved to Always Fight For What He Believes is Right

Although Michael grew up in a small town in Suffolk County, New York, he reportedly had supportive parents who not only enabled his dreams but also pushed him to be who he really is. So, it was with the backing of his public-clerk mother and veterinary-industry consultant father that he decided to study Creative Writing at Sarah Lawrence College as soon as he graduated high school. From there, he enrolled at Tulane University in Louisiana for a Master’s degree in Law, thinking he would later move into intellectual property or copyright work at a big publishing firm.

However, all of Michael’s plans changed the moment he attended his first class in Criminal Law, as he was “just completely entranced” by the subject and its nuances. He soon came to believe that’s where his life’s purpose lay, telling New York Magazine’s The Cut, “There’s something really special about being there for someone in the worst moment of their life.” The fact that he himself experienced a lot of pain and trauma while growing up as a gay person has also impacted the fields in which he has chosen to focus his work. According to his own account, the only other LGBTQ+ individual he knew in his small town was his best friend, but they sadly died by suicide when he was 15 years old.

So, the idea that he can truly help someone even if they are at their lowest brings Michael a sense of accomplishment and solace in a way he has never been able to describe. His first job upon graduation was at an auction house back in his home state, since it was the only opening he could find at the time, but he soon began doing pro bono work in immigration cases. That’s how he found his real calling, and today, he is proudly fighting ICE under the banner of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Safe Passage Project, and Southern Poverty Law Center. The Immigration Attorney is very public about his stance on social media platforms, and he even hosts a legal podcast called ‘Brief Recess’ to unpack news stories, criminal cases, and political matters alongside his best friend, Mélissa Malebranche.

Michael Foote Is Incredibly Happy With the Life He Has Built in New York

While Michael derives a lot of joy from his career despite its inherently serious, weighted nature, true contentment for him comes from his experiences with loved ones. He has a good family, a sound support system in friends, and he is a happily married dog dad who resides in a cozy, comfortable home in the city that never sleeps. As per records, he first met the love of his life, Bradley Sherburne, on OKCupid in 2015, and their opening conversation involved a discussion about Russian literature. It was so awkward, charming, and fun that they soon decided to meet up for dinner as their first date, settling on the intimate bistro called Prune in East Manhattan, New York, as the location.

Michael and Bradley’s date went so well that they became an official couple not long after, and Prune still holds a special place in their life. In fact, even 11 years later, if they wish to celebrate something or spend some quality time together, they prefer to revisit the place where their journey began. The couple has since even tied the knot, promising each other forever in the company of their loved ones in a beautiful ceremony in Founders Landing Park in Southold, New York, on September 28, 2019. Therefore, they celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in 2026 – from what we can tell, with continued mutual communication, love, respect, trust, and understanding, they are stronger than ever before. We should also mention that while Michael is an Immigration Attorney, a Content Creator, and an Aspiring Fictional Author, Bradley is an Architect at CentraRuddy Architecture. They are proud parents to a rescue dog they describe as “a juiced-up Chihuahua.”

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