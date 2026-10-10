Jessenia Stidger: Where is the Below Deck Deckhand Now?

Season 13 of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ takes viewers to the breathtaking seas of Phuket, Thailand, on the yacht Azul V, where a dedicated crew works tirelessly to deliver unforgettable experiences to their guests while navigating interpersonal drama. Among the new crew members introduced this season was deckhand Jessenia Stidger. Ready to embrace the opportunity, she was determined to give it her all and demonstrate her talent from the beginning. She always made sure to learn about new cultures and form amicable relationships with her fellow crew members. It also brought her sociable side to the forefront and helped her find her place within the group.

Jessenia Stidger Was Focused on Dancing Before Joining the Yachting Industry

Before Jessenia Stidger entered the world of yachting, she focused on exploring her passions and developing skills that would eventually shape her professional journey. At just the age of three, she discovered her love for dancing, especially hula, a traditional Hawaiian dance. As she grew older, dancing became a form of self-expression for her, helping her secure second place in a state talent competition. In August 2014, Jessenia began attending James B. Castle High School. While studying there, she diligently participated in varsity cheerleading for four years and proudly joined the Castle Dance Force. Jessenia graduated from high school in May 2018 and enrolled at Colorado State University in January 2019.

At the university, Jessenia pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Liberal Arts and a minor in Sociology. There, she became involved with the National Honor Society for Collegiate Leadership before graduating in May 2023. While she was studying there, she stepped into the workforce in January 2021 as a Mechanic at Jiffy Lube, M.C., LLC, holding the position until November 2021. Just two months later, Jessenia went on to work for Poudre Canyon Health and Rehabilitation Center as a Receptionist before moving on in November 2022. From December 2022 to June 2023, she served as a Behavioral Therapist at Prism Behavioral Solutions.

By June 2023, Jessenia joined Green Valley Country Club as a Bartender. While working there, she also stepped into the position of Yacht Stewardess for Hornblower Cruises and Events in August 2023. She continued to hone her skills in both roles before leaving Green Valley Country Club in January 2024. Three months later, Jessenia moved on from her position as a Yacht Stewardess. From December 2023 to June 2025, she excelled as an AB Deckhand at Centerline Logistics Corporation. After developing her skills in the hospitality industry, she became a Deck Attendant at FRS Clipper and continues to work there.

Jessenia Has Advanced in Her Career After Obtaining a Captain’s License

Beyond her current position on FRS Clipper, Jessenia Stidger has continued to take on greater responsibilities. On the show, she joined the crew of Azul V as a Deckhand. She has also been pursuing professional maritime training. In 2025, she earned several certifications from the Maritime Institute, including First Aid and CPR, Personal Survival Techniques, Personal Safety and Social Responsibilities, and Basic Fire Fighting. In September 2025, Jessenia announced a significant achievement, revealing that she had officially become a captain after taking five separate examinations.

Jessenia’s experience on 16 different vessels, including yachts and ferries, also significantly contributed to her earning a 100-ton Master Captain’s License. Since October 2025, she has also been serving as a Chief Stewardess aboard the motor yacht, Thea Foss. Besides that, Jessenia has also cultivated a large fanbase on social media, particularly Instagram, where she boasts over 8.1K followers. On that platform, she documents aspects of her career and offers her followers a closer look into her personal life. Furthermore, she maintains her website, where visitors can learn more about her background in dancing and drawing. It also highlights Jessenia’s academic journey and features her portfolio.

Jessenia Honors Her Father’s Legacy by Continuing to Travel Around the World

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jessenia leads a deeply peaceful life shaped by her family and love for adventure. She has always been close to her parents and sister, Jasmine Stidger. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when her father passed away in 2021 after battling cancer. After the profound loss, Jessenia continues to honor his memory by still wishing him on his birthdays and Father’s Day. In March 2024, she shared that she wished he could see how she and her sister were making him proud. Yet she now finds solace in her love of exploring the world, just as she did with her father. Born and raised in Kaaawa, Hawaii, Jessenia eventually moved to California, where she enjoys exploring different beaches.

Jessenia’s adventurous spirit has taken her to several other breathtaking destinations around the world. In May 2022, she visited Italy and explored different corners of the country, including Rome, Pompeii, and Lazio, over the next two months. By September 2024, she admired the beauty of the historical site of Machu Picchu in Peru. In January 2026, Jessenia spent her time soaking in the sun at the beaches and diving into the ocean in Australia. That same month, she admired the mesmerizing landscapes of New Zealand. In April, she immersed herself in the serenity of nature in Bali, Indonesia. Two months later, Jessenia took another memorable trip to the island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean Sea.

In August 2026, Jessenia received the chance to experience Egypt’s rich history and cultural heritage. The following month, she took another trip to Palma, Spain, where she enjoyed relaxing on the beach and swimming in the ocean’s cool water. Additionally, she loves indulging in activities like surfing, camping, hiking, and skydiving. As a nature lover, Jessenia always utilizes the opportunity to visit waterfalls or drive through forests. Alongside that, a significant part of her life remains dedicated to her beloved pup. Jessenia also cherishes her friendships, whether she is traveling with them or simply spending time chatting with them about life.

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