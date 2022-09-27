James Doxtator Murder: How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill Him?

Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story‘ details how serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer murdered about 17 men and boys between 1978 to 1991. Although Jeffrey committed his first murder in 1978, he claimed that he had gotten hold over his tendencies until Steven Tuomi’s murder on November 20, 1987, rekindled his evil desires.

Just two months after murdering Tuomi, Jeffrey came across 14-year-old James Doxtator, who had reportedly run away from home. Even though the serial killer was living with his grandmother, Catherine, at that time, Jeffrey ended up killing James and dismembering his body. If you are intrigued by this crime and want to find out how Jeffrey killed James, we have you covered.

How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill James Doxtator?

James Doxtator was 14 years old at the time of his murder and resided in Wisconsin. While some reports claim that James earned a living by working as a prostitute, other sources state that he ran away from home just two days before his death. Nevertheless, his mother described him as a lively and cheerful person who was very outgoing and loved making new friends. Moreover, he was of Native American descent and had dreams of building a brighter future for himself. Nevertheless, the teenager had no idea about the tragedy that would ultimately snatch away his life.

After murdering Steven Walter Tuomi on November 20, 1987, Jeffrey was on the lookout for new victims and came across James Edward Doxtator on January 18, 1988. Incidentally, reports state that James Doxtator had an abusive father, who made his life quite difficult. Hence, even though his mother loved him a lot, James decided to leave home and run away. On January 16, 1988, James left his home unannounced and made his way over to West Allis, Wisconsin.

Subsequently, Jeffrey met the 14-year-old at a bus stop outside the 219 Club, a gay bar in West Allis. Once the two got talking, Jeffrey decided to bring the teen back to his grandmother’s house and asked him to pose for a nude photoshoot. The serial killer even offered James 50 dollars, which finally convinced him to accompany Jeffrey to his residence.

After taking James back to Catherine’s house, Jeffrey indulged in sexual activities with the 14-year-old but soon decided that he needed to gain ultimate control. Thus, the serial killer ended up drugging James, but since that wasn’t enough, the teenager was then strangled to death. However, since Jeffrey’s grandmother lived in the same house, disposing of the body wasn’t easy, and James’ body was kept in the basement for about a week.

Once the coast was clear, Jeffrey proceeded to dismember his victim’s body before dissolving the flesh in acid. Moreover, like his other victims, James’ bones were crushed and disposed of. Incidentally, once James’ mother noticed that her son was missing, she informed the police and cooperated with the authorities. However, James’ remains were never found, and he was identified as one of Jeffrey’s victims after the serial killer’s arrest in July 1991.

