Does Greer Die in Jack Ryan Ghost War?

Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War‘ continues the story of the TV show, starring John Krasinski as the eponymous CIA analyst. At the end of the series, he walked away from the agency, choosing to live a more normal life instead. However, when Greer seeks him out, he cannot say no to what he knows will be more than the simple task Greer paints it to be. His suspicions are proven right, and it turns out that the villain is specifically targeting Greer because of a past connection that shows how dark and morally questionable things the man indulged in before the events of the TV show. In the movie, the skeletons in his closet come out to haunt, or better yet, kill him. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Greer Remains the Main Target in Ghost War

The events of ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ put the characters in dangerous situations, with almost all of them facing life-or-death choices. However, the truth behind the intentions of the villain, Liam Crown, comes to light, and it becomes clear that James Greer has been his main target all along. It turns out that Crown has revived Starling, the black-ops team Greer founded with Nigel in the aftermath of 9/11. The soldiers on this team were trained with no boundaries, taught to do whatever it takes for their mission. However, when things went too far, Greer decided to disband the organization, and now he is the main target of Crown, which wants the organization back in operation.

While Crown has a well-laid plan, the major hurdle between him and success is Greer. The mercenary knows that as long as Greer is alive, he will make sure that Starling does not see the light of day again. To get the CIA to restart the black ops, Greer must die, which is why Crown plans several assassination attempts to get the Deputy Director of the CIA out of his way. The first attempt on Greer’s life was planned when Nigel asked to meet with him. Crown discovers that Nigel has been running his own operation to figure out what the new Starling is up to. When his operatives are killed during the mission, he turns towards Greer to give him all the information he has on Starling so far.

Crown knows that Greer is the only one Nigel will meet with, so he keeps an eye on the guy. Sure enough, the meeting happens. The plan was to kill Greer as soon as he showed up, but, in a twist, Jack Ryan is sent to the meeting. At this point, Greer had no idea that someone was trying to kill him. But things have gone so far that he cannot be a distant spectator anymore. He comes to London to shed more light on Starling’s origins and current situation. When Crown finds out about it, he comes up with another plan to kill the guy. With the help of his mole in MI6, he knows exactly when and where Greer will be. So, he makes a plan to distract Jack Ryan and the others, sending them on a wild goose chase while he focuses on Greer.

A Massive Misfire Leads Crown to Change His Assassination Plan

Liam Crown creates a distraction by hinting that a major terrorist attack is about to happen in London. This leads MI6 and the CIA to focus solely on neutralizing the threat, which they eventually succeed in doing. However, as soon as the issue is resolved, Jack starts to wonder whether it was too easy to stop. He points out that the suspected terrorist and the explosives found in his house seemed to be set up for the agencies to find. It means the villains wanted this all along. The terrorist threat was a distraction from Crown’s real plan, which was to assassinate Greer. While the agents were busy investigating the possible attack, Crown and his people rigged Greer’s car while he was in a joint CIA and MI6 meeting to discuss the next steps.

The plan was for the car to explode the moment Greer sat in it, and it would have happened had Jack not called him to discuss his findings. Instead of Greer, Elizabeth Wright steps into the car, which explodes, and the Director of the CIA dies on the spot. Greer is fortunate enough to be at a safer distance. He is thrown away by the blast, but he walks out of it without a scratch. It confirms for him and the others that Crown wants him dead. However, Elizabeth’s death makes Greer the acting Director of the CIA, which leads Crown to change his plan. He decides not to attempt to kill Greer anymore, but to use his new position in the CIA to get Starling back on track. Once his plans change, the imminent threat to Greer’s life is gone.

Read More: Did Jack Ryan Author Tom Clancy Serve in the Military?