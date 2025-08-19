9 Best Jamie Foxx Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor, singer, and comedian Eric Marlon Bishop, known professionally as Jamie Foxx, got his breakthrough on television in the 1990s as a regular on the sketch comedy show ‘In Living Color.’ Its success allowed him to produce and star in his own ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ between 1996 and 2001. Jamie also made his film debut in 1992 with ‘Toys,’ and solidified his place in Hollywood at the turn of the century with projects such as ‘Ray’ and ‘Collateral.’ In 2004, Jamie became the first black actor to be nominated for the Academy Awards in two different categories in the same year, winning one of them. His performances are adored by critics and have garnered significant commercial success. Jamie has also gained a reputation as an R&B singer, starting in the 2000s, with his works often being shortlisted at the top of Billboard charts. If you are ready to dive into projects featuring Jamie Foxx on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

9. Horrible Bosses (2011)

Directed by Seth Gordon, ‘Horrible Bosses’ centers around three friends, Nick Hendricks (Jason Bateman), Dale Arbus (Charlie Day), and Kurt Buckman (Jason Sudeikis). While they work in different places, they are united by their suffering under their scheming, manipulative, and oppressive employers. Getting drunk one night, the trio decides to permanently get rid of their bosses. To help them with their job, they hire dubious ex-con Dean Jones (Jamie Foxx) as a murder consultant. However, they quickly realize that things are far easier said than done. You can watch the crime comedy film here.

8. Ali (2001)

Based on the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Michael Mann’s directorial ‘Ali’ stars Will Smith in the titular role. It retells the most prominent decade in the boxer’s life, from defeating Sonny Liston and becoming the heavyweight champion in 1964, to reclaiming the title from George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle fight 10 years later. The narrative traces Ali being an American icon both inside and outside the ring, taking part in career-defining bouts as well as becoming a face of the social justice movement. Jamie Foxx stars in the film as Ali’s assistant trainer, Drew Bundini Brown. View the biographical sports drama here.

7. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (2021)

Created by Jamie Fox and Jim Patterson, ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ stars Jamie as Brian Dixon, a single father and cosmetics-brand owner based in Atlanta. He is forced to confront the challenges of fatherhood when his teenage daughter, Sasha (Kyla-Drew), moves in with him from Chicago after the death of her mother. Along with his father, Pops (David Alan Grier), and sister, Chelsea (Porscha Coleman), Brian tries his best to mentor and take care of his ward. Jamie also appears in the series as other characters in the neighborhood, such as the local church’s reverend, Sweet Tea, Brian’s uncle, Cadillac Calvin, and the bartender, Rusty. Stream the sitcom on Netflix.

6. The Jamie Foxx Show (1996-2001)

From the minds of Jamie Foxx and Bentley Kyle Evans, ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ stars Jamie as Jamie King, an aspiring actor and musician from Terrell, Texas. To make a name for himself in the show business, Jamie moves to Los Angeles and starts working at his uncle’s hotel. In between his work and his search for a breakthrough, Jamie seeks to woo the beautiful desk clerk Francesca Monroe (Garcelle Beauvais), who has no desire to get involved in an office romance. You can binge-watch the show that launched the career of Jamie Foxx here.

5. They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

Marking the feature directorial debut of Juel Taylor, ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ revolves around three individuals from the Black suburban neighborhood of Glen who uncover a secret cloning facility run by the government targeting their community. The trio includes drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega), his customer Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), and local sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris). Three of them stumble upon the secret when Fontaine gets killed one night in front of Slick, and then reappears completely unharmed the following day with no memory of the incident. Watch the dark comedy science fiction film here.

4. White House Down (2013)

Directed by Roland Emmerich, ‘White House Down’ tells the story of John Cale (Channing Tatum), a Capitol police officer who visits the White House to appear for an interview to become a member of the Secret Service. He brings his daughter Emily (Joey King) along with him and signs her up for a tour of the estate. When John gets rejected for the job, he joins Emily in the building. However, all hell breaks loose as a heavily armed paramilitary group lays siege to the building all of a sudden. In the chaos, John gets separated from Emily and desperately tries to make his way back to her. Moving through the freshly turned warzone, John takes down militants on the way and rescues President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx) from being abducted. Together, they fight to save the day. You can view the political action thriller here.

3. Day Shift (2022)

‘Day Shift’ marks the directorial debut of J.J. Perry and follows Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx), a former paratrooper who currently works as a pool cleaner and strives to provide a good life for his daughter. However, the blue-collar job in the San Fernando Valley is not his real source of income. It is his work as a vampire hunter that actually pays the bills for Bud. He is on thin ice with the International Union of Vampire Hunters, which has flagged him for violating several regulations. Nevertheless, Bud needs to play by their rules as they pay the best rate for hunted vampire fangs. Stream the action comedy horror film here.

2. Project Power (2020)

Helmed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, ‘Project Power’ centers around a mysterious drug that becomes available on the streets of New Orleans. It gives users unique temporary superpowers, which results in the crime rate in the city rising to dangerous levels. In an attempt to apprehend the gang responsible for the drug, local cop Frank Shaver (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer, Robin Reilly (Dominique Fishback), and ex-military Art (Jamie Foxx). The trio uses the drug on themselves and fights back in kind. You can watch the science fiction action film on Netflix.

1. Back in Action (2025)

Seth Gordon’s directorial ‘Back in Action’ stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz as Matt and Emily, two former CIA operatives who left their jobs to start a family. Years later, with two children of their own, the couple finds their identities compromised and their families in grave danger. As such, they are forced to come out of retirement and take down the people responsible for the mayhem. You can view the action comedy movie here.

