Where Was Collateral (2004) Filmed?

Directed and co-produced by Michael Mann, ‘Collateral’ is a 2004 action thriller movie that revolves around an ordinary cab driver named Max Durocher and his customer, Vincent. Even though Max has been a dedicated cab driver for around 12 years now, he is unable to provide a better life for himself and still believes that this is only a temporary job for him. However, his ordinary life turns upside down when he picks up a well-dressed man, Vincent, who asks to be his only fare for the rest of the evening.

When the two make their first stop and a dead body lands right on top of the cab, Max discovers that Vincent is actually a contract hitman. After that, the cab driver is forced to make more stops on the way while the hitman completes his mission. The suspenseful narrative is made all the more enthralling thanks to the brilliant performances from a star-studded ensemble cast comprising Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Mark Ruffalo. Moreover, Vincent and Max travel across the city while making several stops. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder about the filming sites of ‘Collateral.’ Here is all the information about the same!

Collateral Filming Locations

‘Collateral’ was lensed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles, County. The principal photography for the action film reportedly took place in late 2003. Interestingly, the cab crash scene in the movie was shot while Jamie Foxx was in the driver’s seat and Tom Cruise was in the backseat. Now, let’s dive right into all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Los Angeles County, California

For taping all the pivotal portions of ‘Collateral,’ the production team set up camp in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. Los Angeles Central Library at 630 West Fifth Street in Downtown LA is where Max drops Annie and picks up Vincent. The scene where the body falls on the roof of the cab was shot at 223 Union Place in Los Angeles. The club where Max tries to enter into as Vincent is El Rodeo Restaurant at 8825 East Washington Boulevard in Pico Rivera.

L.A. Care Health Plan (earlier Arco Center) at 1055 West 7th Street doubled as the interior and exterior of Annie’s office building. The Ernst & Young Plaza (previously Citicorp Plaza) at 725 Figueroa Street stood in for the lobby of her office. The hospital scenes where Max’s mother is admitted were taped in and around VA Long Beach Healthcare System at 5901 East 7th Street in Long Beach. It is outside Cheerio’s Bar at 4333 Leimert Boulevard in Leimert Park where Vincent roughs up Max against the cab.

As for the subway station scene where Max and Annie are being chased, it was recorded in 7th Street / Metro Center at 7th and Flower Streets in Downtown LA. West Olympic Boulevard & South Figueroa Street is where the cast and crew shot the cab crash scene. The Fever disco scene involving a Korean gangster was shot in Koreatown in Los Angeles. The Chapman Market Building at 3465 West 6th Street in Los Angeles served as the exterior for the Fever club. As per reports, the interior was recreated in a studio. The ending scene where Max and Annie exit the train was lensed in Marine/Redondo Green Line station at 2406 Marine Avenue in Redondo Beach.

There were several other locations utilized by the filming unit of ‘Collateral.’ They include Harbor Freeway Station at 11500 South Figueroa Street, Figueroa Hotel at 939 South Figueroa Street, the intersection of Figueroa and 10th outside Crypto.com Arena (aka the Staples Center earlier) at 1111 South Figueroa Street, 777 South Figueroa Street, Standard Hotel at 550 South Flower Street, Monumental sculpture “Double Ascension” 1973 of Herbert Bayer at 505 South Flower Street, 505 Flower at 505 Flower Street, and California Club at 538 South Flower Street, all of them in Los Angeles.

Other locales that feature in the action movie are 1839 South Union Avenue, Shell at 1400 South Alameda Street, Parking structure at 945 West 8th Street, Walt Disney Concert Hall at 111 South Grand Avenue, Monumental mural “Dusk” by Frank Stella at 420 South Grand Avenue, 1912 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles Subway System, 1039 South Union Avenue, and the alley running north/south from 7th to Wilshire between New Hampshire and Vermont.

ARCO at 4169 Venice Boulevard, Marengo Street (near City Terrace Drive), 3240 Wilshire Boulevard, Leimert Park at 4395 Leimert Boulevard, Long Beach Harbor in Long Beach, Los Angeles International Airport at 1 World Way, El Segundo, Downtown Car Wash at 822 West Olympic, and Culver City, also served as prominent production locations for the Tom Cruise-starrer.

