Is Collateral (2004) Based on a True Story?

Tom Cruise might be best known as the face of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ films nowadays, but a look into his career before the years of his hit espionage series shows that he has some very compelling roles to his credit. 2004’s ‘Collateral’ is one of them. Considered one of Cruise’s most underrated films, it follows the story of a cab driver who picks up a hitman and becomes embroiled in a string of murders over the course of one night.

Directed by Michael Mann, the Academy Award-nominated film also stars Jamie Foxx and Jada Pinkett Smith, with Foxx having received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category. It received acclaim for its gritty storytelling and serving a compelling set of characters. If you are wondering about the origins of the story and whether or not it is based on real life, then here’s what you should know about it.

Is Collateral a True Story?

No, ‘Collateral’ is not based on a true story. It is based on an original script written by Australian writer-director Stuart Beattie. The idea for the story first came to him when he was only seventeen years old and was riding a cab on his own for the first time. He started talking to the cab driver, and by the time the ride was over, the two of them had chatted about a lot of things. This made Beattie stop and think. “I had one of those bizarre sicko thoughts, which was like, ‘Man, I could be some homicidal maniac sitting back here, and here we are talking like best mates, and you’ve got your back to me. And it just grew from there,” he said.

The idea of setting a story in a taxi cab was also an alluring concept because Beattie considers them “unique islands in modern society”. “The two rules you get taught growing up: don’t get in a car with a strange person and don’t pick up hitchhikers. And that is like the basis of cab transactions every day,” he added. The cramped space of a cab would not only allow more tension in the story but would also put the hero and the villain in close proximity which is when “you start to get into the real meaty stuff”.

Beattie wrote the first draft for the film in 1991, then titled ‘The Last Domino’, which looked completely different from how the film turned out. The story was also set in New York, but the location was changed to LA on the behest of director Michael Mann. Beattie was not bothered by this change. As long as a crowded city was the setting, he would be fine with it. Moreover, it was also kind of the point that this story could take place anywhere and nowhere in particular, somewhat like Tom Cruise’s mysterious hitman Vincent. His everyman look was an important part of his character because he is the kind of person who blends in with his surrounding. Anonymity is key so that even if he leaves behind witnesses, no one can come up with a distinctive portrait of him.

By the time Beattie was done with the final draft of the script, he had a clear idea of his characters, and even though very little is revealed about them, considering that the story takes place over the course of one night, the writer and the director came up with detailed backgrounds of the characters to share with the actors to help them understand their roles better. But all of that required a lot of research and insight into the jobs that their lead characters were supposed to have.

For Foxx’s character, Max, Beattie spent a lot of time with cab drivers. “We went driving round with cabbies, hanging out and just doing shifts and really getting to know their world so I could get inside Max’s head,” he said. For Vincent, he relied on interviews and the material available regarding the work ethic and the patterns of killers. He’d boiled down Vincent’s mindset into a scene that didn’t make it into the film.

“There was a scene in the script that they cut from the film that was all about what Collateral is, and I liked the scene because it really got into the mindset of Vincent which was saying I’ve killed 40 people and 3 collaterals. And what is collateral? Well, it is innocent bystander-type people. People in the wrong place at the wrong time. And Max said, does that bother you? And it is like, sure it does, nobody likes working for free. It is getting into that kind of mindset and once you’ve got that mindset down you can write and write and write and it is fun. You are inside someone else’s head in a sense. So that is really what the research does for me, I get into people’s heads,” Beattie added.

With a limited time span and limited space, the characters of ‘Collateral’ bore the responsibility of bringing depth and gravity into the story, and actors Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx carried that marvelously. Considering the time and the research that Beattie put into writing it and the job well done by the cast and crew, we can say that while the film is not based on a true event, it certainly ingrains itself with a raw and ragged form of reality which is what makes it such a good watch.

