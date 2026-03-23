Is Jane Dead? Did Nicole Brydon Bloom Leave Paradise?

In the second season of Hulu’s ‘Paradise,’ things get more secretive and violent in the bunker, while Xavier uncovers a new world order on the surface. While he is gone, Gabriela takes it upon herself to discover the true extent of Sinatra’s plan and to stop her lies and manipulations once and for all. At the same time, she also discovers from Agent Robinson that Jane is the one who has been working with Sinatra to execute all her plans, including killing several people in the bunker. When Gabriela makes it clear that she will not stop until she has exposed Sinatra, Jane warns her that anyone who tries to get to Sinatra has to go through her. At the end of the penultimate episode, this is exactly what Gabriela does. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jane Underestimates Gabriela’s Resolve

As the events of ‘The Final Countdown’ unfold, overconfidence and underestimation emerge as the primary themes. Through a flashback, we hear Cal talk about how great empires that had art, culture, and huge armies at their disposal fell because they became too big to manage, and because, in their greatness, they developed an ego that led them to underestimate redundancies. The same holds true for Jane as well, who, by far, has gotten away with so much that she starts to see herself as an invincible figure who can do whatever she wants. In the first season, she truly used the others’ underestimating her as an element of surprise to catch her victims off guard. However, now that her truth is out in the open, things change drastically, and it takes Jane a while to understand that.

After Gabriela reveals her intention to stop Sinatra at all costs, Jane takes it upon herself to get Gabriela out of the way. The therapist shares her concerns with Sinatra, who claims that Jane won’t hurt a hair on anyone’s head without her say so. Still, Gabriela is not convinced. She becomes paranoid, thinking that Jane is watching her at all times, and having nightmares about the killer breaking in and shooting her while she sleeps. Her paranoia is not unfounded, as Jane really does keep an eye on her. However, that doesn’t stop Gabriela from messing with her. When Sinatra plans to meet Link, Jane offers to join her. However, Gabriela points out how bad an idea that would be, and Sinatra agrees with her.

When Sinatra leaves for the meeting, Jane is left behind, and she is angry with Gabriela. What irks her even more is the influence she has on Sinatra, someone that Jane is obsessed with currently. So, that night, she decides to sneak into Gabriela’s house and kill her while she is in the shower. She watches from the house across the street as Gabriela shuts her windows and turns down the lights. She enters the house and heads for the bathroom, but when she removes the shower curtain, Gabriela isn’t there. It takes a moment for Jane to register what’s happening, and Gabriela uses that opportunity to stab her in the back and land a fatal blow.

Nicole Brydon Bloom’s Jane’s Story is Not Done Yet in Paradise

The penultimate episode of ‘Paradise’ Season 2 ends with Jane bleeding out in Gabriela’s bathroom. Considering everything, there is a good chance that Jane doesn’t make it. However, we just watch her fall unconscious, and since Gabriela is not a psychopath like her, there is a possibility that she may have called for help. In that case, there may be a chance that Jane survives, but if she recovers enough to get back on her feet, things won’t bode so well for Gabriela. Since the therapist is entirely aware of this fact, she may have chosen her survival over being a good person and let Jane bleed to death. Still, that doesn’t mean we won’t see Jane again.

Over the course of two seasons, some major characters have met their ends, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to be an important part of the story. Cal Bradford died at the beginning of Season 1, but James Marsden has remained a recurring figure through the flashback sequences that form a major part of the show’s storytelling. In the same vein, Billy Pace was killed by Jane in Season 1, but he, too, appears in the second season in a crucial scene that puts a lot of things in perspective. With that in mind, there is still a lot that we don’t know about Jane, especially how she came to be in contact with Sinatra, and what she may or may not have done for her new boss while the world was still normal. Of course, there’s still a chance that she may survive the stabbing and be around for the bunker descending into utter chaos.

Read More: Who is Link? Who Plays Him in Paradise?