Who is Link? Who Plays Him in Paradise?

Hulu’s ‘Paradise’ returns for a second season with more mysteries about the bunker and revelations about the apocalypse. While the first season focused entirely on the people inside the bunker, the second season takes things a step further by introducing the audience to the people who survived the outside world on their own. One of those people is revealed to be a young man named Link. Initially, he is introduced as an amiable person who forms a strong bond with the people around him, but soon, it turns out that there is more to him than meets the eye. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Link is an Integral Part of Paradise Season 2 Mystery

The world of ‘Paradise’ is full of characters who love to keep their secrets close to their chest, and Link (which is not his real name) happens to be one of them. He is introduced in the first episode of Season 2 as a survivor who has joined a group of good people who want to remake the world. When they come across Annie, a woman who has survived the apocalypse on her own, they initially appear as a threat to her safety. However, over the next few days they spend with her, she realises they are good people on a noble mission. By the time they leave, Annie and Link have formed a strong emotional bond. They sleep together on their last night, and a smitten Link asks her to join them, only to be utterly heartbroken when she refuses. At this point, it also turns out that Link hasn’t shared the whole picture with Annie.

Over the next couple of episodes, we discover that Link was a scientific prodigy who had been working on something that could change the world as we know it. But Sinatra decided to take it and had Link’s mentor killed because she didn’t want anything to mess with her plan for the bunker. Link was left alive due to Billy’s kindness, and now, he is on the path to unravel everything Sinatra built on the grave of his mentor and his dreams. There is a mention of a mysterious “Alex,” whom Link wants to find and kill. He also tells Annie about something dangerous inside the Colorado bunker, which is what he is really after. Even with all these things, the most shocking thing that happens to Link is that he is about to become a father, even though he doesn’t know it yet, and this might be the very thing that saves his life, or the lives of the people he means to destroy, in the end.

Thomas Doherty Brings Link’s Depth and Determination

Thomas Doherty plays the role of Link in the second season of ‘Paradise.’ The Scottish actor has already made a splash with his work in Disney’s ‘Descendants’ movies, HBO Max’s reboot of ‘Gossip Girl,’ the second season of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies,’ the short-lived ‘High Fidelity,’ and the vampire horror film, ‘The Invitation.’ He developed a love for acting at a young age, and it further deepened after he went to acting school, where he did a lot of musical theatre. Before getting his big break with Disney’s ‘The Lodge’ and ‘Descendants,’ he worked several odd jobs like delivering paper, working at a call center, selling clothes at TJ Maxx and Hollister, bartending, and even working as a housekeeper alongside a group of Polish women.

Apart from appearing in movies and TV shows, he has also worked in theatre, most notably appearing in the Off-Broadway production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ alongside Madeline Brewer. Speaking of his role as Link in ‘Paradise,’ he revealed that, initially, the character was described as a “burly man.” However, he decided to bring his own version to the audition and won over the show’s creators, morphing Link into the person the audience sees him as. He also talked about the scale of the project, not just in the aspect of the post-apocalyptic storyline, but also the experienced and award-winning actors he got to share the screen with. Doherty looks forward to finding more such projects in the future, which give him the opportunity to hone his craft by getting into the skin of unique characters. When he is not working, he loves to spend time with his family and friends, including his beloved dog, or he has his nose is a book that opens a new world to him.

Read More: Paradise Season 2 Episode 1,2,3 Recap: Why does Jane Kill the President?