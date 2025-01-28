Where is Hulu’s Paradise Filmed?

Helmed by Dan Fogelman, Hulu’s ‘Paradise’ is a tense, taut drama that centers around Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown), who becomes entangled in a legal conspiracy following the death of former president Cal Bradford (James Marsden). The show’s tagline, “Read between the lies,” captures the intricate web of deception spun by various characters surrounding Bradford’s death. At the heart of this mystery is Collins, both the prime suspect and an unexpected witness to the crime. With its compelling narrative and thrilling twists, the series dives deep into complex character dynamics. To bring these complexities to life, the show is filmed in lavish locations, which not only contribute to its grandeur but also ground the drama in a sense of realism.

Paradise Filming Locations

For the shooting of Paradise, the prime location chosen is the sprawling city of Los Angeles, California. As an investigative drama, the show primarily explores indoor settings. However, to fully capture the drama surrounding the characters, key events are also showcased on the streets of the city, adding an authentic and immersive element to the story. Filming for the series began on February 28, 2024, and concluded on July 12, 2024, with the production team working hard to bring the intricate narrative to life.

Los Angeles, California

The shooting for ‘Paradise’ primarily takes place at Paramount Studios, located in Hollywood, California. The production facility is one of the oldest and most iconic film studios in the world, known for its vast soundstages and historic backlots that have been used in countless productions over the years. The studio’s central location in the heart of the entertainment capital made it an ideal setting for a series like ‘Paradise,’ which requires both interior shots and a vibrant atmosphere.

Sterling K. Brown, the lead actor of the show, shared his experience in an interview with the renowned portal People, saying, “It’s pretty much all of my crew from This Is Us is on this show. The same hair and makeup department is there. It feels familiar and different at the same time.” He highlighted this connection because both ‘Paradise’ and ‘This Is Us’ were filmed in the same studio, further emphasizing the familiarity of the environment despite the new production.

Paramount Studios remains a key location for numerous high-profile film productions. Films such as Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator II’ and Jeff Fowler’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3′ were also shot at this iconic studio. Other major films like ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ also utilized Paramount Studios’ versatile soundstages and backlot. Additionally, comedies like the ‘Naked Gun’ reboot, starring Liam Neeson, continue to add to the studio’s legacy.

Despite occasional environmental challenges in California, Paramount Studios continues to operate smoothly. The studio’s extensive soundstages and controlled backlot environments allow for consistent production schedules, ensuring that both film and television projects proceed with minimal disruption. Paramount’s established safety protocols and infrastructure help mitigate any potential issues, allowing it to maintain its reputation as one of Hollywood’s most reliable studios. Paramount Studios is renowned for its adaptability and resilience, making it a go-to location for major productions. Its soundstages and versatile backlot have hosted numerous iconic films and shows over the years, solidifying the studio’s role as a critical hub of the entertainment industry.

