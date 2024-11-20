Where Was Gladiator 2 Filmed?

‘Gladiator 2’ is the sequel to the massively successful 2000 historical epic drama ‘Gladiator,‘ which carved a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide owing to its incredible mix between sword and sandals action classic and poignantly somber narrative that digs into the human condition. The film follows Lucius, the son of Maximus, who enters the Colosseum looking to make a mark against his enemies while also reconnecting with his roots against a backdrop of decaying Roman ideals.

Director Ridley Scott returned to helm the second film two decades after the first, crafting another intricately detailed world where the textures, sights, and sounds are intrinsically tied to the viewing experience. As such, the film’s impressive visual splendor is noticeable right from the get-go as a catalog of gladiatorial fights dominates the screen amidst a trip back to Ancient Rome at its pinnacle. Naturally, the film’s production crew had to maintain the immersion levels of the original film while also upping the ante in certain sections.

Gladiator 2 Filming Locations

As ‘Gladiator 2’ features a host of impressive Ancient Roman sites, the film crew had to be clever about the way they stitched everything together. Filming took place across different countries, mainly in Malta, Morocco, and the United Kingdom, with each offering something unique in terms of environment, weather, and overall aesthetic. Principal photography began on May 8, 2023, but had to be suspended on July 13, 2023, because of the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes. There was a fire accident in June that led to the injury of six crew members, with the nature of the injuries being reported as “non-life threatening.” Filming resumed on December 4, 2023, and was wrapped on January 17, 2024. However, the cast and crew were spotted once more shooting a scene in Sussex in June that year.

Malta

The bulk of ‘Gladiator 2’ was shot primarily in the sunny, glazed outdoors of Malta, an island country that also hosted the production of the first film in the franchise. Undoubtedly, Ridley Scott felt a connection with the place the first time around and wanted to use its incredibly lavish exteriors as the primary backdrop of Ancient Rome in the sequel. To that end, the film’s production crew constructed a majestic Colosseum set around the landmark location of Fort Ricasoli at St. Rocco Street, Il-Kalkara. Constructing these impressive sets was half of the battle to bring the reality of the movie to the screen authentically and viscerally. Denzel Washington, who plays Marcinus, even stated in a promotional that Malta was almost a “character” of its own within the film.

A number of locations in the Maltese countryside are featured throughout the narrative, including Mizieb, Palazz Vilhena in Mdina, and Malta Film Studios in Kalkara. A combination of natural outdoor locations and a controlled studio environment provided the necessary atmosphere for the film’s epic historical setting. However, the production crew and cast members particularly praised Malta for its accessibility and its capability to host such a grand filming environment. Washington even added that the country’s history and vitality were palpable in every scene of the film, stating, “This is the biggest film I’ve been on. It’s huge.” Production designer Arthur Max echoed that sentiment in a Variety interview, acknowledging that the movie was ‘Gladiator’ on “steroids.”

Ouarzazate, Morocco

Additional filming for ‘Gladiator 2’ took place in the city of Ouarzazate near the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco. The city occupies a special geographical area tucked between the hills to the north and the Sahara desert and was a prominent filming site in the first movie. Like Malta, Scott and his production team returned to yet another essential ‘Gladiator’ shooting location to lens specific scenes in the sequel. The scenic landscape lends itself beautifully to Ancient Rome’s ruggedness while still adding a layer of substance and tangible weight to the historical environment. One of the main scenes where Ouarzazate appears is Lucius’ first gladiatorial fight against a group of baboons. Its sunbaked outdoors fit seamlessly with the Mediterranean feel and vibe the film tries to establish in every scene.

United Kingdom

It seems strange that the generally gloomy countryside of the United Kingdom could feature in a film that is largely littered with a sun-drenched aesthetic, especially as it connects with the warm tones of Ancient Rome. Yet, that is what happened during the ‘Gladiator 2’ production, with filming taking place in the South Downs of Sussex, England, specifically in the Devil’s Dyke area, which is a deep V-shaped valley. It can be found at Devil’s Dyke Road, Brighton, and is managed by the National Trust. In the film, the location serves as the backdrop for a pivotal battle scene, with its unique geographical formation shining during the engaging sequence. Although it is unclear if the specific site was utilized during the earlier parts of filming, it was undoubtedly a critical setting during a reshoot in June 2024.

