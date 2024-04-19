Where is Apple TV+’s Jane Filmed?

Under the creative direction of J. J. Johnson, ‘Jane’ takes us on an imaginative adventure alongside a 9-year-old Jane and her friends who aspire to save the world’s endangered species. Accompanied by young David and her stuffed toy chimpanzee, Greybeard, Jane’s imagination transports them to various ecosystems around the world. Their mesmerizing adventures revolve around exploring endangered species, from the parrotfish off the South American coast to a pride of lions in the African savanna.

The Apple TV+ show presents a captivating narrative of ecological conservation interspersed with charming animations, educational commentary, and adorable action comedy. The series is further highlighted by its globetrotting nature, with the children venturing into a myriad of natural environments while introducing us to new animals.

Jane Filming Locations

‘Jane’ is primarily filmed in Toronto, Ontario, and Los Angeles, California, with some episodes filmed in their corresponding locations around the globe. These included sites in Costa Rica, Catalina Island, and the African Savanna in Kenya. Principal photography began in late 2021 and was wrapped up by July 25, 2022, for the first two seasons. Allow us to take you through the jaw-dropping destinations visited by the show’s cast and crew.

Toronto, Ontario

Production for ‘Jane’ is based in Toronto, and all scenes of the characters in the snowy landscapes are filmed in and around the city. Additionally, Toronto’s studios are instrumental in the creation of elaborate sets and intricate special effects used for the fantastical side of the show. In addition to studio filming, Toronto’s vibrant cityscape also provides a wealth of on-location filming opportunities. The scene of David in a panda costume with great pandas and Greybeard was filmed in a city park.

Los Angeles County, California

The production team ventured to the South California coast, shooting sequences of the children playing on the beach. In addition to its scenic beauty, the coast is home to a rich diversity of marine life, including several endangered species, such as the California sea otter and the Pacific leatherback sea turtle. By featuring this coastal environment, the show sheds light on the importance of preserving marine habitats and protecting endangered species from threats such as pollution, habitat loss, and overfishing.

Catalina Island, California

Located off the coast of Southern California, Catalina Island serves as a captivating setting for Jane’s imaginative adventures. The island’s rugged and hilly terrain can be seen as Jane and David travel by boat and take part in shark cage diving. Catalina Island is also home to a unique array of wildlife and plants, including the endemic Catalina Island fox and the Santa Catalina rattlesnake.

Limón Province, Costa Rica

The Limón Province in Costa Rica provides the lush rainforest backdrop seen in the show. Costa Rica is renowned for its incredible biodiversity, with thousands of species of plants and animals found nowhere else on Earth. Limón’s shallows are also home to a stunning chain of coral reefs inhabited by colorful tropical fish. The background for the series’ submarine sections around the coral reefs is shot in these waters. Featuring animals like the endangered green sea turtle, spider monkey, and the elusive jaguar, the jungles and coasts of Costa Rica are the perfect filming destination for ‘Jane’ and its exploration of intriguing species.

Kenya

The sweeping savannahs of Kenya are utilized by the Apple TV+ show as the quintessential African wilds. With its vast grasslands, towering acacia trees, and iconic wildlife, this region offers a glimpse into the heart of Africa’s natural beauty. Kenya is home to some of the world’s most iconic and endangered species, many of which are featured in the show. These include the African elephant, the black rhinoceros, the Masai giraffe, and the vulnerable African lions. By exploring the African savannah, the series highlights the importance of conservation efforts in protecting these majestic creatures and their habitats from threats such as poaching and habitat destruction.

Read More: Best Animal Documentaries on Netflix