Jang Theo: Where is the Single’s Inferno Cast Member Now?

It was on June 7, 1994, that Jang The-oh was born in South Korea, with the world being unaware that he would soon find himself developing an interest in the entertainment industry. The truth is he had such a passion for it that it drove him to pursue various avenues at different stages of his life while also wearing his heart on his sleeves in the hopes of finding love but to no avail. That’s how he eventually ended up participating in season 4 of Netflix’s renowned reality series ‘Single’s Inferno,’ where he quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his open charm and sincerity.

Jang Theo Never Once Shied Away From His Emotions

While Jang Theo had admitted from the very first moment that he came across our screens that he can be quite polarizing owing to his extroverted personality, it was all quite charming. He wasn’t lying when he said he always expresses his mind without caring about what others might think of him, and while that initially did make him come across as weird, it also stood him out. Then, as he developed one-on-one connections, it became evident that being flirty and fun is just who he is and that it’s a defense mechanism for him, but he does care about others.

In fact, by the time day 3 of this experiment rolled around, Theo had his eyes set on one person and one person alone, Lee Sin-a. He was his second Paradise date, and even though she did have a great time with him, she was thinking of her first date from time to time. The fact he was always joking around also made it unclear to her whether he really liked her or not. However, the very next evening, he opened the conversation by saying how serious he was about her. He stated that he wasn’t even curious to get to know anybody else, which turned her heart around as her previous date had actually left her hanging by keeping his options open.

Jang Theo is a Proud and Intentional Artist

Although Jang Theo had wished to pursue piano while he was a kid, he eventually ended up pursuing a business degree at the Kyung Hee University Business School. He then fulfilled his mandatory military service by serving as a National Police Agency conscripted police officer, which is where he fell in love with acting and decided to pursue a career in the same. It was in 2018 that he began his journey, just to land a Puma collaboration as well as a BBQ commercial that year, making him see that there is a bigger scope in the acting industry outside of Korea.

Jang Theo thus decided to become an expatriate and relocate to Hong Kong, China, where several doors opened for him in the industry, not just in China but across Asia. From HSBC Hongkong to the Bossini Lookbook to Milk Magazine to MRRM to Mingpao Daily to HKET to Hanbit Glow in Thailand, he landed several projects in 2019 before expanding his wings in 2020. It was during this period that he honed on various projects in Korea while also expanding his acting skills by undertaking various training sessions in the United States – particularly in Flushing, New York.

Jang Theo is Determined to Make it to Hollywood One Day

With actors like Matt Damon and Robert Pattison as his inspiration, Jang Theo has since changed his stage name to Jang Theodore or Theodore Jang in the hopes of making it to Hollywood. He has already established a name for himself in Korea, China, Thailand, and Turkey, especially with a Biscolata commercial in the latter, a Lotte studio project in Korea in 2024, as the winner of the Best Foreign Language Film Actor Award at the Asia International Film Festival 2024 in Macau. As if that’s not enough, he has had recurring roles in ‘Man in a Veil’ (2021), ‘The King of Tears (2022), ‘Romance Talking,’ ‘Oppa,’ ‘Revenge Wedding Partner’ and many more productions.

And today, with him having recently covered a baseball tour as a host and completed a two-month training session in New York under the tutelage of Paul Pryce, it’s evident Theo is determined to continue pursuing his dreams. We should also mention that apart from acting, he is a brilliant pianist too, with several reports indicating he can play various classical pieces such as Chopin’s Ballade No. 1, Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, and Passion Sonata with ease. Furthermore, the animal lover is a hobbyist golfer, equestrian, traveler, as well as a family man.

