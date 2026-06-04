Jason Francia: Where is the Alleged Abuse Survivor Now?

When the King of Pop stood trial in 2005 for allegedly molesting a minor named Gavin Arvizo, the legal proceedings comprised more than just the latter’s explicit accusations against him. In fact, as carefully chronicled in Netflix’s ‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict,’ prosecutors claimed he had sexually abused at least 4 other pre-pubescent and teenage boys over the years. Amongst them was Jason Francia, who even testified against the pop icon, but the singer was ultimately acquitted owing to concerns over the credibility of most witnesses against him.

Jason Francia Alleges He Was Fondled Thrice by Michael Jackson

A native of Santa Maria, California, Jason Francia was raised in a single-parent household and thus learned the significance of ambition, hard work, and perseverance at an early age. According to his accounts, it was always just him and his mother, Blanca Francia, so he couldn’t help but notice all her quiet efforts to ensure he had the same opportunities as anyone else. One of the ways she did so was by landing a job as Michael Jackson’s maid at his Neverland Ranch estate in Los Olivos, California, a position she held from the mid-1980s to the early-1990s.

While Blanca later claimed she had witnessed Michael being inappropriate with several young boys during the course of her employment, she didn’t come forward until after 1993. That’s when the singer was first accused of child sexual abuse publicly, with the accusation coming from then-13-year-old Jordan Chandler. She reportedly recognized the youngster as an alleged victim, so she shared the same with ‘Hard Copy’ during a paid interview (worth $20,000). It was only after that she spoke with the authorities, who prevented her from selling the details of her experience to anyone else, but alas, despite many accusations, the case was dismissed.

Jason was also interviewed during this period in 1993, yet he vehemently denied ever having been assaulted, fondled, or molested at the hands of the singer, only to backtrack later on. When Michael stood trial on similar criminal charges in 2005, he was one of the star witnesses against him, claiming he had lied earlier because he was afraid as well as embarrassed. He then testified under oath that the pop icon had essentially introduced him to sexual intimacy by tickling and touching his genitals over his clothes. He alleged it happened a total of 3 times between 1987 and 1990 when he was 7-10 years old, with each incident lasting the length of “2 cartoons.”

Jason Francia Has Done His Best to Move Forward in Life

While Jason was not even a teenager when he was allegedly fondled by Michael Jackson and then reportedly paid $100 to keep quiet, he was a confidant 25-year-old when he testified. In fact, having attended Universal Technical Institute and graduated from the International College of Bible Theology, he had already evolved into a Pastor at Santa Maria Foursquare. He proudly held this title from 2004 to 2009 before honing his skills in entrepreneurship, management, and sales by establishing a career in real estate as well as a few small businesses. He owned Francia Productions from 2009 to 2022 and Francia Jewelry from 2013 to 2022, all the while building a name for himself in the realty industry as a licensed agent under the banner of Richard P. Koval & Associates.

Jason served at Richard P. Koval & Associates from 2017 to 2022, shifting gears once the world truly opened up again after the COVID-19 pandemic to spread his own wings. Therefore, since July 2022, he has been a Real Estate Specialist at eXp Realty of California in Orcutt, California, where his primary role is that of an agent, guide, and mentor. He is also the head of his own team – the Francia Team – which comprises 5 additional agents, including the love of his life and his wife of nearly a decade, Michelle Francia.

Jason and Michelle tied the knot in a beautifully cozy ceremony surrounded by all their loved ones in January 2017, shortly following which they remodeled their Santa Maria forever home. They have since welcomed two adorable children, invested in rental properties, transformed homes, and continued garnering a name for themselves in the real estate industry as agents. In other words, they are happily married parents of Benny Francia (born 2019) and Olivia Francia (born 2024), the humans of a couple of adorable fur babies, and proud entrepreneurs. We should also mention that the fitness enthusiast and VTC Enterprises Board of Directors member continues to share a tight-knit bond with his mother, Blanca, whom he often refers to as his hero, safe space, and support.

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