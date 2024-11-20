Jaxs: Where is the Rhythm + Flow Participant Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow‘ being the epitome of a hip-hop music competition to discover the next generation’s rap superstar, we get an entertaining original production unlike any other. That’s because it is authentic in every way that matters, especially with contestants like Jaxs (aka Jaxs, with an X) in season 2, who, like most real artists, uses her personal experiences in her lyrics. This, combined with her innate talent as well as near-professional skill level, has helped her prove her mettle in every way that matters, meaning doors she never expected are now opening for her.

Jaxs’ Game Plan for the Show Was to be Her Authentic Self

It was reportedly back when Jaxs was just a young girl growing up in Currie, North Carolina, that she first developed a passion for hip-hop, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. She, hence, decided to pursue it as a career before gradually honing her craft, all the while understanding it was a way for her to understand her emotions as much as it was a soothing escape. She actually wrote original lyrics and performed whenever possible, just to be unwaveringly encouraged by her loving family at every step of the way — they allowed her to choose her own path.

According to Jaxs’ own accounts, her family’s support helped her embrace who she really is, which, in turn, improved her music as it allowed her to express her raw feelings without fear of judgment. This is what impressed the judges during her initial’ Rhythm + Flow’ audition in Atlanta, Georgia too, which led her to the cyphers where she managed to wow renowned rapper Remy Ma too. Thus came the battles, for which she was paired with an extraordinary authentic lyricist like herself, only for it to bring out the very best of her.

Jaxs is a Family-Oriented Woman Through and Through

With the way Jaxs’ family backs her up in her every endeavor and the respect she has always held as well as displayed for them, it comes as no surprise they are an extremely tight-knit group. In fact, she has long maintained she wishes to evolve from her position as a friendly neighborhood rockstar to a successful national and global phenomenon, not just for herself but for her family. She genuinely wants to be able to step up their lifestyle, all the while giving her father the proper rehab he needs — he sadly had a stroke a few years ago, leaving him wheelchair-bound and with some memory loss.

As if that’s not enough evidence to prove precisely how considerate Jaxs is when it comes to her family, this self-admitted daddy’s girl – especially as he used to come to her every performance when he was able – has also openly voiced gratitude towards her mother. On Mother’s Day 2023, she candidly penned, “My mom means the world to me. Through all adversity, she has taught me to push through and make the best of whatever the situation may be. She showed me that I could do and be whatever I set my mind to. For that, I am grateful. Happy Mother’s Day mom. I love you.”

Jaxs is Making the Most of the Opportunities Coming Her Way

It was back in 2019 that Jaxs first began releasing music – with a short EP titled ‘Mood’ plus a few singles – but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started gaining real traction in every sense of the term. That’s because she came out with an innately deep album titled ‘Inhale, Exhale’ while also establishing a presence on social media and performing her original music live whenever possible. Then came her singles “DLYB” as well as “Air It Out” in 2021, “5Guys” in 2022, “Views” in 2023, and most recently “2 Cool” in 2024, all of which have done relatively well since their release.

However, Jaxs’ true crowning achievement as of writing is the fact she has gone viral a few times for the incredible short raps she has posted online, whether to random beats or as added verses to popular songs by artists such as CardiB and Emenin, as seen above. We should also mention this proud North Carolina native continues to perform at various clubs as well as festivals to this day, all the while focusing on her physical and mental health too.

