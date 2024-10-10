Who is Jayson Tatum’s Baby Mama?

With Jayson Tatum having had arguably one of the best years ever by leading the Boston Celtics to an NBA win in 2024 before also featuring in NEtflix’s ‘Starting 5,’ it’s undeniable there has been a lot of focus on his personal life these days. That’s especially because he has a 6-year-old son named Jayson “Deuce” Tatum III, as well as possibly a newborn child he has chosen to keep well away from the limelight for understandable privacy reasons.

Jayson Tatum Allegedly Has Two Kids With Two Baby Mamas

It was in 2017 that the whole world turned upside down for Jayson as he not only became the NBA’s overall third-draft pick in June but also welcomed his firstborn, a son, six months later in December. Deuce’s mother is actually Toriah Lachell, his then-girlfriend as well as high school sweetheart from Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, Missouri. It turns out she had learned she was just as her partner was finishing his freshman season at Duke University with concrete plans to evolve into a professional basketball player despite being 19 like her – but she always supported him.

Unfortunately, Jayson and Toriah’s relationship could not last, yet they are amicable co-parents in every sense of the term for the benefit of Deuce, who seems to already be following in his father’s footsteps. After all, the six-year-old unofficial mascot of the Boston Celtics, who often likes crashing his dad’s interviews and makes his presence known, is currently playing for an organized basketball team. According to Jayson himself, he is happy his son is falling in love with the sport that is his life, but he is set on ensuring he never pushes Deuce too far like his father did and always prioritizes his needs.

We should also mention that all of Jayson’s game-day sneakers have markings of Deuce’s name or his interests on the inside, which is also what inspired his signature shoe with Nik. The Tatum 1 comes in four colors, inspired by Deuce’s interests, and has his name inside. It makes the athlete glad he is getting the opportunity to grow alongside his son. As for his second child, it is believed that he welcomed a baby with Grammy-award-winning musician Ella Mai earlier this year in 2024, yet neither of them has confirmed anything as of writing.

Toriah Lachell is Leading a Good Life Today

Although Toriah Lachell is not a public figure in any way, shape, or form and seemingly prefers to keep things that way so as to protect her privacy and the privacy of her loved ones, we do know she is proud of where she stands today. That’s because she is not only a mother co-parenting with her high school boyfriend turned NBA athlete but is also an entrepreneur running her own hairstyling business in Boston, Massachusetts. She may be a native of Missouri, but she has seemingly managed to build a good, happy, stable life for herself in this new place, where she also has a strong support system in the form of friends.

Ella Mai and Jayson Have Never Confirmed Their Relationship

While Ella and Jayson were first linked back in 2020 as she was sitting courtside during a Boston Celtics game, it wasn’t until 2022 that this rumor resurfaced when they were both guests at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July party. As if that’s not enough, this “Boo’d Up” singer was even present at one of Jason’s former teammate’s wedding in 2023, seemingly as his plus one, and he attended her 29th big celebration today in November 2023 in New York.

She was seemingly even supporting Jayson when he won the NBA championship earlier this year, only to then have a newborn in her arms as she supported him during the 2024 Olympics. Therefore, from what we can tell, proud musician Ella and Jayson now seemingly have a beautiful baby together, the details of which they prefer to keep quiet. The fact Ella has not been active on social media over the past year is also an indication that this supposed couple has indeed been careful with what to share with fans until they both feel comfortable sharing everything.

