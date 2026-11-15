Why Did Jen and Zac Affleck Get Divorced?

Jen and Zac Affleck’s relationship has remained in the limelight ever since they made their reality television debut. Audiences have watched them navigate difficult conversations, welcome more children, and support each other through different phases of their lives. However, speculation surrounding their marriage has not always been positive, even among their fellow cast members. Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ season 1 follows Jen as she makes the move from Utah to California. During the season, she finally revealed that her marriage to Zac was over and that she had reached a point where she felt it was time to get a divorce.

Jen and Zac Affleck’s Marriage Had Been Facing Turmoil for Many Years

Jen and Zac Affleck first connected in 2018 through Mutual, a dating app designed for members of the LDS community. Their relationship progressed quickly, and Zac proposed to Jen at Top of the Rock in New York City. The two married on June 28, 2019, in Newport Beach, California, when Jen was just 20. They welcomed their first child, daughter Nora, in November 2021, followed by their son Lucas in July 2023. Their relationship entered the public eye when ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ premiered in September 2024. The first season offered glimpses of their disagreements, particularly over Zac’s gambling and Jen’s desire for greater independence.

During a Las Vegas cast trip, Jen expressed concern about the group visiting Chippendales, saying, “Zac would literally divorce me over something like this.” The couple briefly separated in 2024, and Jen subsequently revealed that she was expecting their third child. By season 2 in May 2025, viewers learned that they had been living apart before eventually reconciling. Their daughter Penelope was born on July 2, 2025. However, their problems continued. Jen’s participation in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in Fall 2025 became another turning point. Zac later claimed that she told him she was unhappy and wanted a divorce, although he pleaded with her to reconsider. They eventually reconciled and conceived another child.

On June 18, 2026, Jen announced her fourth pregnancy with the caption. Over the years, their marriage has also been marked by repeated counseling, disagreements surrounding pregnancies, and arguments that played out on camera. Jen has spoken about how watching the first season and hearing other MomTok members and viewers describe their relationship as toxic made her reconsider their marriage. She has also said that Zac allegedly threatened divorce if she accepted an acting role involving an on-screen romance.

Jen and Zac Affleck’s Marriage Broke Down in the Midst of Alleged Financial Matters

In August 2026, Jen Affleck spoke openly for the first time about the serious problems in her marriage to Zac during an interview. In the session, during a conversation with Bobbi Althoff, she revealed that alleged financial dishonesty had become a major source of conflict between them. She said that her suspicions grew after she saw someone visiting Zac’s parents’ home and allegedly attempted to serve him legal papers. This prompted her to examine their bank accounts, where she said she allegedly discovered that more than $100,000 was missing. She added that when she confronted Zac, he reportedly admitted to having concealed the losses. According to her, he explained that he had not told her because he feared she would seek a divorce if she found out.

Jen said she was done and intended to end the marriage. She further accused Zac of losing money through online poker, sports betting, and cryptocurrency investments, including a substantial amount in Bitcoin that he had invested without her knowledge. She also described how he brought up an unresolved matter from their time living in Arizona, although she believed the issue had been settled after they moved away. Jen admitted that she still did not know the full extent of his debts, having previously trusted him to manage their finances. By November 2026, court records indicated that she had filed for divorce. Zac had not publicly offered an explanation for the situation.

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