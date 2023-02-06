Jennifer and Bill Aydin Net Worth: How Rich is RHONJ Couple?

The opulence that some of the cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ AKA ‘RHONJ,’ enjoy has only served to add to its fan following. Consider the married duo of Jennifer and Nebil “Bill” Aydin, whose luxurious lifestyle and reality TV presence have kept them in the limelight for many years. After all, the luxury that seems to be an integral part of the life of the Aydins contributes to the eye that they draw to themselves. Many people are naturally curious about just how the duo has accumulated their wealth. People are also eager to know just how rich they are. So, let’s explore the same together, shall we?

How Did Jennifer and Bill Aydin Earn Their Money?

Growing up in Long Island, New York, Jennifer became intimately familiar with the intricacies of business and jewelry design thanks to the establishment that her parents ran. At a young age, she used to work alongside her parents in their jewelry business but always strived to have an independent venture of her own. In 1996, the reality TV star became a student at Hofstra University and was diligent in her work. She ended up graduating from the institute in 2000 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.

Shortly after graduating, Jennifer established her own jewelry store but ended up closing the establishment after her engagement with Bill Aydin. With her Turkish heritage and values in her heart, she decided to primarily focus on her family and left professional life behind her for some time. She did take up the role of Vice President for JM in April 2008 but gave up the post in December 2015.

February 2016 saw Jennifer becoming a Co-Owner and Practice Liaison of Aydin Plastic Surgery. As of writing, she still holds the roles and is proud to be affiliated with the organization. Her contract with Sirens Media for the Bravo series started in September 2018 and is presently in effect. The reality TV personality also has an online shopping website named after her where people can buy products like the Ultimate Beauty Pillow.

Jennifer’s husband, Bill, is a respected reconstructive and plastic surgeon with over a decade of experience under his belt. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, he is an expert in surgeries both for aesthetic and reconstructive purposes. In May 2014, Bill started working under the banner of Aydin Plastic Surgery in Paramus, New Jersey and has been serving as its Plastic Surgeon ever since. He is also often seen in the Bravo television series.

Jennifer and Bill Aydin’s Net Worth

In order to understand just how much wealth Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin have accumulated over the years, we must keep their various sources of income in mind. Starting with the Real Housewife, she is now a thriving business owner. An entrepreneur in the New York area would make about $250,000 every year. Additionally, her role as a Co-Owner likely adds a similar amount to her income. Moreover, reports suggest that her part in the reality series helped her earn about a million dollars for every season that she partakes in.

Meanwhile, plastic surgeons in New York make about $300,000 each year. However, Bill is also the owner of his organization, which is highly successful and likely adds a significant amount of money to his income. From what we gathered, it seems that the medical practitioner might also be under some form of contract for the show, which might add another $200,000 to his annual earnings. Keeping these factors in mind, we estimate Jennifer and Bill Aydin’s net worth to be around $15 million.

