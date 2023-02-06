Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno Net Worth: How Rich is RHONJ Couple?

Reality shows like Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ AKA ‘RHONJ,’ provide viewers an insight into how some of our favorite celebrities live their life. The same holds true for the married duo of Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno, who never shy from showcasing their love for their partners. More than that, the stars enjoy an opulent lifestyle that one cannot help but wonder just how they afford. Many in the public are eager to know how they have garnered their wealth and just how rich they are. Luckily, we are here to explore the same and tell you everything that we know!

How Did Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno Earn Their Money?

Born on April 9, 1967, Margaret Josephs became a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in 1985. She went on to graduate from the New York-based college in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in Fashion/Apparel Design. For some time, she worked as a Dress Designer based in Garment District, a well-known fashion-centric neighborhood in Manhattan, New York. Her time there allowed her to become intimately familiar with various designs and prints that people enjoyed, and she gained first-hand experience with fabrics.

In September 1999, Margaret established Macbeth Collection after realizing the popularity that her decoupage metal buckets and accessories seemed to enjoy. Over the years, the company has grown by leaps and bounds to become successful lifestyle brands that provide unique, whimsical and eye-catching options to its customers. Through her company, Margaret has provided viewers with a variety of clothing and accessory choices.

Thanks to her success with the Macbeth collection, Margaret has continued to expand her repertoire and is the mind behind brands like Candie Couture. She even has a brand after her own name, which never fails to captivate potential clients. In October 2022, the reality TV star took up the role of Co-Founder for Beviamo Global/Soiree, a company based in the New York City Metropolitan Area, New York. Additionally, she and Lexi Barbuto have been the host of their podcast, Caviar Dreams Podcast, since 2020.

Meanwhile, Joe Benigno works as Contractor and Plumber based primarily in New Jersey and the surrounding area. In fact, it was his job as a construction worker that allowed him to first meet with Margaret. Due to his excellent skills within the field, Joe has worked on the houses of many well-known celebrities and has partnered up with several respectable people within the construction industry. Both he and Margaret are also regular reality TV stars thanks to the Bravo series and enjoy a certain amount of fame.

Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno’s Net Worth

Given just how successful Margaret Josephs’ career as a businesswoman is, the wealth she has accumulated over the years is nothing short of impressive. While an average business owner in New York could earn up to $250,000, the reality TV star’s earnings from Macbeth Collection are likely to be significantly more. Moreover, she is also the mind behind Candie Couture and her namesake brand, along with her involvement with Beviamo Global/Soiree. Additionally, an average podcast host makes about $75,000 per year, and it is a role that Maragert has taken to like an expert.

According to various reports, ‘RHONJ’ stars apparently make just over a million dollars every season which is sure to boost Maraget’s wealth. As for Joe, the mean earnings of a construction contractor in his area are about $100,000. Considering the success that his business, it is likely that his actual income is higher than that. His role as a husband in the Bravo series is likely to add to his wealth as a reality TV cast member of his fame might make about $200,000. Considering these factors, we believe Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno’s net worth to be about $55 million.

Read More: Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin Net Worth: How Rich is RHONJ Couple?