Rachel and John Fuda Net Worth: How Rich is RHONJ Couple?

Season 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ AKA ‘RHONJ,’ welcomed one of the most intriguing couples to have been a part of the reality show. We are, of course, talking about Rachel and John Fuda. The married duo captured the viewers’ attention from the moment they made their television debut and quickly integrated themselves into the established circle of the older cast members. Their lifestyle has also led many to wonder just how rich they are. Questions have also been asked about just what the couple does for a living. If you are wondering about the same, worry not because we have your back!

How Did Rachel and John Fuda Earn Their Money?

After graduating from college with dual degrees, Rache Fuda developed a sharp mind for business. This helped her when she joined forces with her husband, John Fuda, to help in the growth of Valet King, the couple’s business. The company is a renowned name in the hospitality industry and provides its client with the opportunity to treat their guests with utmost comfort. Additionally, Rachel also helps in the operation of Fuda Tile, her husband’s family business.

John Fuda’s first job was true with his family business as he took up the role of Manager within Fuda Tile. In April 2013, he became the Sole Proprietor and Operator of Valet King’s office in North Bergen, New Jersey. August 2017 saw him becoming the Chief Operating Officer of Valet King Residential in Jersey City, New JerseyJersey. This was followed by his appointment as the Chief Operating Officer of Valet King Dealerships in the Greater New York City Area of New York.

In June 2019, John became the Proprietor of The Valet King Miami, located in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale Area of Florida. As of writing, John holds all of the previously mentioned positions and is dedicated to the growth of his own business and that of his family. The husband-wife duo have joined forces and keep tackling most of the problems that come their way with professionalism. His work has allowed John to work alongside various residential buildings, dealerships, hotels, and hospitals.

Rachel and John Fuda’s Net Worth

In order to estimate the wealth of Rachel and John Fuda, we must take their various businesses into account. An average business owner in their area would earn about $250,000 per year, though their high-quality company likely makes more money than the mean value. Additionally, a manager would likely earn about $100,000 to their annual income. It should also be noted that most main cast members of the Bravo series reportedly make about a million dollars per season for their appearances. Additionally, John’s involvement as a husband would likely net him about $200,000 per season. Combining all these factors, we believe Rachel and John Fuda’s net worth to be about $5.5 million.

