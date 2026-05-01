Jennifer’s Body 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Directed by Karyn Kusama, ‘Jennifer’s Body’ is a classic of the horror comedy genre that whisks us into the small town of Devil’s Kettle, home to high school students Anita “Needy” Lesnicki and Jennifer Check. While Needy is introverted and studious, Jennifer is almost the complete opposite and enjoys unanimous popularity wherever she goes. However, their lives turn upside down following a bar club concert that goes sideways. Separated during a fire, the next time Needy meets Jennifer, she can tell that something’s odd.

Before long, the town discovers a string of murders and cannibalizations that all link back to Jennifer, who has become a supernatural entity hell-bent on taking revenge on the world at large. While the movie ends with Jennifer dying at the hands of Needy, there is enough ambiguity to warrant curiosity about the future of this fictional world. With a sequel confirmed to be in the works, fans can expect the second movie to release sometime between 2027 and 2029.

Diablo Cody is Returning as the Writer For Jennifer’s Body 2

Writer Diablo Cody, who penned the original ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ has confirmed that a sequel is in development, and is intended to continue the story of Jennifer and Needy rather than reboot it. In the years following its release, ‘Jennifer’s Body’ has attained a feminist cult classic status, and nobody seems to be happier about this development than Diablo herself. Though the idea of a sequel has been proposed and supported by both fans and the cast and crew of the movie, the first concrete detail about this topic came from Diablo in the early months of 2024, when she expressed her desire to continue the story either as a movie sequel or in the television format.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Diablo recalled the initial response to ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ particularly about how she felt “personally attacked along with the film because we were outspoken women at a time when that was not en vogue.” In the years since, the story has undergone a positive re-evaluation and received a boost, and Diablo believes this is the perfect time to develop a sequel. She also explained that this resurgence has boosted her confidence in returning to the genre, and this time, she is hopeful that people will embrace the insights she has to offer in her storytelling.

Jennifer’s Body 2 is Set to be a Lot More Experimental and Self-Reflexive

During an appearance on Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew podcast in 2026, Diablo opened up more details about what kind of story ‘Jennifer’s Body 2’ is shaping up to be. For starters, she described it as an atypical sequel and goes against the idea of preserving what’s beloved about the first movie. Instead, she said, “It’s more like all the ways in which I was restrained in the first movie, I’m now unleashed. So it is actually less a feeling of being cautious and more of a feeling of being careless in the best way.”

When it comes to the finer details about the script, Diablo noted that the sequel is designed to serve as a thematic response to the first movie’s rediscovery and cultural significance. While she confirmed that the story stays focused on Devil’s Kettle and brings back Jennifer and Needy’s arcs, there is also a meta element to it all. “Every movie is about something, other than what it’s about,” Diablo explained, adding, but this one is not just about Jennifer and Needy, it’s about me.

Amanda Seyfried Wants Her Jennifer’s Body Co-Stars to Return for the Sequel

In a conversation with Variety, Amanda Seyfried, who plays Needy in the movie, confirmed that she is involved with the sequel project, alongside Mason Novick, who is returning as a producer. While there are plans to bring back Megan Fox and Adrian Brody for their respective roles as Jennifer Check and Nikolai Wolf, it all depends on how the writing team will bring the characters back.

Though ‘Jennifer’s Body’ wraps up the main storyline with Needy killing Jennifer, it opens up a new thread by revealing that Needy now has some of the demonic powers, that too without the condition of eating humans. As her first mission, she puts these powers to use by breaking out of her mental facility and murdering every member of Low Shoulder. The sequel, as such, can easily take off from this point onwards, detailing Needy’s escape journey from the police, while also expanding on the lore behind Devil’s Kettle and its supernatural underbelly.

With both Jennifer and Nikolai meeting their end in the first movie, the sequel has its work cut out when it comes to a hypothetical resurrection plot. Notably, the version of Jennifer that Needy kills is no longer a human, but closer to supernatural entities like succubi. In that case, it might be that she has simply ditched her physical form and returned to the waterfall where she first manifested. Given how Nikolai’s story is also linked to that sacrifice, there is a chance that his soul is also there, just waiting for another miracle to happen. It is possible that the sequel will introduce new demonic creatures who might end up joining hands with our characters, or potentially locking heads with them. All of it depends on the cast and crew’s creative vision for expanding this unique dark fantasy universe.

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