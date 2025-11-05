Jeremiah Lakhwani: Where is the Physical Asia Athlete Now?

Jeremiah Lakhwani was one of the contestants representing the Indonesian team on Netflix’s ‘Physical: Asia.’ He was determined to prove himself from the beginning and was aware that the competition ahead would be brutal. Right before the second quest, he grew visibly upset because Team Turkey undermined his teammates. He gave it his all during that game, carrying heavy sandbags and boxes. Yet, despite his best efforts and those of his team, Indonesia lost the round and was forced into a Death Match against Japan. During that game, he faced Okami in an intense showdown. He fought hard and narrowly missed his goal during his first throw. That missed throw ultimately sealed Indonesia’s fate, leading to their elimination from the show. However, Jeremiah walked away with no regrets, as he had given it his all.

Jeremiah Lakhwani is Thriving as a Hybrid Athlete and Wrestling Champion

Long before Jeremiah Lakhwani was put in front of a global audience, he had already made a name for himself as one of Indonesia’s most versatile athletes. Known as a hybrid sportsman, his career has always been defined by his ability to blend strength and endurance. His athletic journey began in 2012, when he became a grand finalist in L-Men of the Year, which is a national pageant platform. It later opened the doors for him to broader media work. Armed with a degree in Communications from UPN Veteran Yogyakarta in Indonesia and years of experience as an athlete, Jeremiah has earned the nickname “Aquaman Indonesia.”

From long-distance runs to wrestling matches, Jeremiah has proven himself across several arenas. Since 2010, the contestant has been a regular presence in the Indonesian fitness circuit. He has also participated in numerous branded athletic contests. By September 2023, Jeremiah competed in Series 3 of the Holywings Sport Show (HSS), a notable celebrity combat and wrestling sports competition. At that time, he gained victory in the Light Heavyweight category after an intense face-off against Audrey, AKA King of the Jungle. Jeremiah’s competitive streak continued into the following December and April 2024, when he emerged as the Celebrity HSS Champion two more times.

Jeremiah Motivates Athletes Through Content Creation and Entrepreneurship

Beyond his athletic pursuits and the competitions, Jeremiah has built a massive digital presence for himself as a Content Creator. Over the years, he has garnered a large fan base, especially on Instagram, where he currently boasts over 367K followers. His content offers his fans an open window into his intense training sessions, remarkable professional achievements, and his adventurous lifestyle. It has even helped Jeremiah attract multiple brand partnerships. On the platform, he has promoted renowned brands like Bodimax Official, HERBAMOJO, and several others. Apart from that, he is presently the brand ambassador of ANS Performance and Scentplus Indonesia. In July 2025, Jeremiah shared news of his appearance on the ‘Close the Door’ podcast.

There, Jeremiah recounted stories about his athletic journey and the proper mindset required to lead a healthy life. Moreover, his entrepreneurial side also shines through as he has been working on his new venture, 505 Mentality, since June of this year. This project explores not only physical fitness but also how it can positively impact and influence one’s mental health. Additionally, Jeremiah is growing his YouTube channel at a steady pace, which now has 4.11K subscribers. He currently utilizes it to share his music, which he has sung with El Syeand. It highlights his creative side, revealing that he is also a melodious singer. Jeremiah’s single tracks, such as “Gas Bos,” “Kas Picah,” and “Shock Therapy,” are available for streaming on Spotify.

Jeremiah Finds Balance and Joy in Nature and His Furry Companions

Despite his growing fame, Jeremiah has always been someone who values peace, balance, and connection with nature. From what we know, fitness remains a constant in his everyday life, regardless of the circumstances. True to his reputation, he rarely misses his workout sessions and maintains a strict diet to keep himself in the best physical and mental form. Yet, behind his disciplined lifestyle lies a man who embraces life’s simple joys. In May 2023, Jeremiah officially introduced his beloved pup, Alphanito, who often accompanies the athlete in his outdoor activities. By July 2025, his family had grown further with the addition of his rescue furry pup, Nova. Both of them are Jeremiah’s constant companions and have become a source of happiness. Together, they often cuddle at home, go on long walks, and explore new places.

When Jeremiah isn’t training or working, he seeks solace in nature. Whether it’s diving deep into the ocean, swimming alongside sharks, or riding his bike through scenic areas, his passion for adventure always shines through. He is also known to enjoy peaceful runs by the beach, often finding serenity in the sound of the waves. Travel is another way Jeremiah reconnects with the world around him. In January 2025, he enjoyed the snowy weather of Hokkaido, Japan, followed by a memorable journey to South Korea in April, where he immersed himself in its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural history. Beyond this, he has decided to keep further details about his personal life private. However, Jeremiah’s experiences make it evident that he prefers to live boldly, stay grounded, and keep pushing boundaries.

