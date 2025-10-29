Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan: Where is the Physical Asia Athlete Now?

In season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Physical: Asia,’ Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan was introduced to the global audience for the first time. However, it immediately became clear that the Mongolian team leader was not just any other contender. With a commanding physique and unwavering confidence, the athlete made an unforgettable first impression dressed in traditional attire. He proudly represented his heritage before the challenging event even began. Throughout his time on the show, he became the embodiment of resilience and leadership. He not only showcased physical strength but also the values of teamwork and pride. Through every quest, he remained steadfast and pushed himself and his teammates to perform their absolute best.

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan is a Champion Wrestler and Representative of Mongolian Heritage

Before the show introduced him to the international stage, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan had already carved out an impressive name for himself across Mongolia’s elite national wrestling circuit. Being a gifted Bokh (Mongolian traditional wrestling) wrestler and champion, his journey in the sport is nothing short of inspiring. Orkhonbayar had competed five times in the national Naadam festival, one of the most prestigious sporting events in his country. On the show, he proudly shared that he not only participated but also ranked relatively high during all five of his appearances. Over the years, Orkhonbayar’s talent also shone through in major invitational tournaments, earning multiple championship titles, including the state title of “Arslan.”

In 2022, Orkhonbayar represented the Aldar Sports Committee in the tournament that was held to commemorate the 111th anniversary of the victory of the National Liberation Movement and Mongolia’s independence. In that event, he successfully emerged as the winner of the President’s Cup among 128 renowned wrestlers who also held high-ranking titles. Orkhonbayar’s momentum did not stop there as in the very same year, he competed in the Naadam National Wrestling Championship, where he secured his ninth straight win. It helped him earn the second-highest state rank, “Arslan.” Moreover, he earned second place at the prestigious “Honor of the Mongolian Avarga Title” invitational in Ulaanbaatar. Orkhonbayar’s achievements have made him a household name in his country, a fact he humbly acknowledged on the show.

Orkhonbayar’s athletic spirit even took him beyond wrestling as he participated in a celebrity basketball game organized by the Mongolian Basketball League (MBA) in February 2023. In August of the same year, he attended the 50th anniversary event at APU Company and Spirt Bal Buram (SBB) in Mongolia. Around that same time, the athlete was referred to as the “Mongolian Lion.” Most recently, in April 2025, Orkhonbayar triumphed once again by winning the commemorative and service club championships, which featured 128 wrestlers competing in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Internal Troops’ 805th unit. Outside the wrestling ring, he continues to expand his reach. He has amassed a following of over 68.4K on Instagram, where his feed reflects his dedication to fitness and athletic spirit, highlighting his versatility and love for sports.

Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan Respects His Peers and Finds Peace in Nature

Besides his professional triumphs, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan chooses to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Despite his growing fame, he remains grounded, valuing humility and camaraderie over attention. However, what truly stands out about him is his immense respect for his fellow athletes, a trait that reflects both his sportsmanship and character. This respect was especially evident when Orkhonbayar shared a photo with fellow competitor Manny Pacquiao on Instagram. The gesture was quite simple, but it sincerely spoke volumes about his admiration for his peers and his ability to forge strong bonds even in a competitive setting. Likewise, Orkhonbayar has often expressed genuine appreciation for his own team members, acknowledging their hard work and unity.

Outside the arena, Orkhonbayar’s connection to his roots shines brightly. He frequently attends cultural festivals, one of which was his visit to the event held for the 390th anniversary of the Holy Zanabazar. The athlete is often seen turning heads in his traditional Mongolian attire. Apart from that, Orkhonbayar never shies away from posing before the camera alongside his fans, reflecting his gratitude towards those who support him. When he is not busy training or competing, he enjoys the simple pleasures of life, such as dining at local restaurants and immersing himself in the warmth of the community. Occasionally, Orkhonbayar seeks respite from his life in the serenity of nature. Yet, it is essential to note that he has chosen to keep details about his romantic life private.

