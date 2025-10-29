Eddie Williams: Where is the Physical Asia Athlete Now?

Eddie Williams immediately caught the audience’s attention after his introduction on Netflix’s ‘Physical: Asia.’ He was one of the athletes who proudly represented Australia in the game. Known as one of Australia’s strongest men, he has already built a reputation in the world of powerlifting and strongman competitions. However, what set him apart was not just his power, but also his surprising agility and strategic mind. As Eddie himself shared during the show, people often underestimated him because of his massive build, assuming he wasn’t wise. Yet, he proved them wrong every time, moving with precision and thinking several steps ahead.

Eddie Williams Dominates the World Stage as One of Australia’s Strongest Men

Eddie Williams’s journey to becoming an international strongman icon is nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from Australia, he first etched his name in strength history at just 27 years of age when he claimed the title of Australia’s Strongest Man in Melbourne in 2017. He returned the following year to secure the championship once again. Over the years, the athlete has continued to push the limits. By 2019, Eddie’s persistence paid off when he successfully won the Southern Hemisphere’s Strongest Man contest, adding another remarkable feat to his long list of accomplishments.

Eddie has impressively created several records in his career, among which the most notable was in 2018. During that time, he set a Guinness World Record by dragging an armored tank over 10 meters in 36.65 seconds. Some of his other world records include carrying Nicol Stones, weighing 114 kg to 139 kg, at the Giants Live Strongman Classic in 2023, and the Hercules hold for 82.14 seconds in the World’s Strongest Man (WSM) 2025. Eddie’s competitive spirit also took him to numerous elite competitions, including the Arnold Pro Strongman World Series and the Giants Live: Strongman Classic.

In June 2025, Eddie proudly announced his debut at the Strongest Man On Earth event, which was followed by his participation in the Strongman Open & Mutant World Deadlift Championships two months later. He consistently impressed his fans at the Farmer’s Walk at the Giants Live World Deadlift Championships & Strongman Open 2025. There, Eddie completed the course within just 11.57 seconds and became the event winner, highlighting his versatility. In September 2025, he shared his excitement about competing at the Battle of the Beasts in Malta. Beyond that, Eddie has ventured into sumo training, expanding his athletic skills.

Eddie Williams Wins Hearts as a Melodious Singer and Social Media Influencer

Besides the competitions, Eddie Williams is a true entertainer at heart. His charisma first caught national attention in October 2019, when he stepped onto the stage of ‘Australia’s Got Talent.’ Although he first effortlessly lifted massive stones to showcase his power, he left everyone stunned right after with his melodious voice. Eddie’s unforgettable performance even led to his invitation to be on season 2 of ‘America’s Got Talent: Champions.’ He has also built a thriving digital presence. Currently, the athlete has over 166K followers on Instagram and has built a community of 6.2K on Facebook. Moreover, Eddie is making his mark with his namesake YouTube channel, which has over 20.4K subscribers.

Through these platforms, Eddie offers his followers a glimpse into his personal and professional life. He also shares about his passions for heavy weightlifting, singing, fashion, and delicious food. The athlete’s influence extends to brand partnerships as well. He has collaborated with brands such as Nice and Papa Macros, among others. In July 2023, Eddie showcased his talent by singing at a concert at the Royal Albert Hall. By October 2025, he shared yet another incredible milestone about participating in a video for the channel of the renowned Digital Creator, MrBeast. Whenever Eddie finds the time, he opens up about his fitness regimen, inspiring everyone to find balance in their own lives.

Eddie Williams Finds His Greatest Strength in His Wife and Children

For Eddie Williams, family isn’t just a part of life, but the very heart of it. No matter how many titles he gets or records he breaks, his greatest joy lies in his soulmate and wife, Hannah, and their three beautiful children, two boys and a girl. Together, they fill his days with laughter, purpose, and love. Embracing fatherhood wholeheartedly, Eddie never misses a chance to create lasting memories with his kids. Whether he’s taking them out to a field for a playful day under the sun or playing with them on the trampoline, he always ensures to make every moment count.

Irrespective of his packed schedule as a professional athlete, Eddie always finds time for the love of his life, Hannah. Together, they nurture their bond through simple joys, such as going on a cozy dinner date or an adventurous family trip. In July 2025, he and his family embarked on a heartwarming getaway to Samoa, followed by their enchanting journey to Auckland, New Zealand, in the very same month. Three months later, Eddie and Hannah went on a trip to the beautiful island of Malta. Furthermore, the athlete’s social media is filled with his family’s playful side. They often create goofy videos and join fun trends as a family, showcasing their incredible bond.

Despite the happiness, 2025 also brought moments of deep sorrow for Eddie as he shared a touching story about surprising his father and simultaneously visiting his grandfather, who was in his final days. Unfortunately, in October 2025, the athlete suffered a profound loss when his grandfather passed away. He shared an emotional tribute dedicated to him, writing, “I LOVE YOU PAPA GO AND BE WITH NANA! Grateful I got to see you while you were still here!” However, even through the difficult times, Eddie continues to stand firm as a man of integrity. He has built a truly admirable life based on strength and strong family values.

