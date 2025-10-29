Igede Dharma Susila: Where is the Physical Asia Athlete Now?

When Igede Dharma Susila, AKA Igedz Executioner, first stepped into the arena of season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Physical: Asia,’ the audience, as well as his competitors, stared in awe. Towering with an impressive physique and the confidence of an experienced warrior, the Indonesian leader made an entrance that instantly shifted the energy. He led his team with unwavering determination and unity, proving his capability. His performance throughout the series showcased not only his physical skills but also his ability to think several steps ahead, whether it was coordinating strategies during quests or keeping his team focused under immense pressure.

Igede Dharma Susila Reigns as Indonesia’s Unbeaten Heavyweight Champion

Igede Dharma Susila, popularly known as Igedz Executioner, has long reigned in Indonesia’s bodybuilding scene. His formidable presence on ‘Physical: Asia’ was no accident, as it was a result of his years of dedication, discipline, and an unbroken record of victories in his home country. As of writing, Igede continues to be a champion in the Heavyweight Bodybuilding category. However, his journey to becoming one of Indonesia’s most celebrated athletes began long before. In 2011 alone, he attained first place in the Over The Top competition in Jakarta and the National Championship in Semarang.

It was followed by Igede’s second-place win in Pekan Olahraga Nasional (PON) (National Sports Week) in Riau in 2012. Four years later, he won first place at PON in Jabar, or West Java, and second place at the FitWhey Competition in Thailand. In May 2018, Igede reached a significant milestone when he earned the title of Mr. Indonesia. To ensure he always remains at his best, the athlete maintains a rigorous fitness regimen that strikes a balance between intense training, strict nutrition, and unwavering focus. Currently, he maintains a consistent weight of 130 kg. Most recently, in July 2025, Igede revealed that he was a part of the Elite Team of Flexpro Fitness in the competition at the Archipelago Monster Class.

Igede Dharma Susila is a Fitness Influencer Who Promotes Healthy Living

Beyond the competitions, Igede Dharma Susila has established a strong presence as a Fitness Influencer, connecting with his fans worldwide through his authentic and inspiring online content. With over 125K followers on Instagram and a growing YouTube channel, he dedicates these platforms to his athletic journey. These often include Igede’s daily training routines, nutrition insights, and several tips for fellow fitness enthusiasts. On Instagram, he shares health-conscious recipes and motivational posts designed to inspire others to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Igede’s feed also features collaborations with several fitness-focused brands, with the most notable being with Kevin Levrone Indonesia.

Igede also regularly promotes the physical fitness center Flexpro Fitness and the sportswear brand Flex Zone. In August 2025, he proudly shared that he had been a guest star at the Finaflex Ragavaganza Indoprochamp. In the same event, he also held a meet-and-greet, which gave his supporters a chance to interact with him in person. Additionally, the athlete often collaborates with fellow bodybuilders and never misses any opportunities to uplift his community. Whether it’s through product promotions or fitness tips, Igede continues to inspire thousands who look up to him.

Igede Dharma Susila Cherishes Family Time With His Wife and Baby Boy

Beyond his professional achievements, Igede is, at heart, a devoted family man who believes that nothing matters more than loved ones in the end. Away from the gym and competitions, he often shares heartfelt glimpses of his personal life, revealing a soft and more grounded side of himself. Igede’s world revolves greatly around his wife and their baby boy, Daniel, who is also the true center of his happiness. In October 2025, the couple joyfully welcomed their son into the world, marking the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter in their lives. This year, they celebrated Daniel’s first birthday, a milestone defined by love, laughter, and gratitude. Whenever his schedule allows, Igede makes sure to create lasting memories with his family — from visits to Grand Taman Safari Prigen to a simple day out.

While speaking about his time at the safari with his son, Igede expressed his emotions, writing, “Maybe you will not remember this trip, but I’ll remember it for life. The way you laugh under the blue sky, the way you fall asleep in my arms when the world is crowded. That’s enough to make this holiday eternal in the heart.” Igede and his wife also often embark on romantic dates to different restaurants and even long drives together. Apart from that, they always express their feelings for each other on social media. Beyond family life, the athlete loves spending time with his close friends, whether it’s just grabbing lunch, exploring the city, or visiting beautiful destinations. Through it all, Igede is proof that a happy and fulfilled life comes not only from success and strength, but also from love and connection.

