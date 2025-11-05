Ray Querubin: Where is the Physical Asia Athlete Now?

When Team Philippines stepped onto the arena of Netflix’s ‘Physical: Asia,’ they made an impression that intimidated their competitors from other nations. It was partly because their squad consisted of Ray Jefferson Querubin. With his powerful build, some contestants even commented that he was the biggest Filipino man they had ever seen. However, what truly made him remarkable was his immense team spirit from day one, discipline, and unwavering respect for the game. He embodied true sportsmanship and unwavering loyalty to his team.

Ray Querubin Showcased Incredible Team Spirit Throughout the Game

From the very beginning of the game, Ray Jefferson Querubin followed every instruction laid down by his captain, Manny Pacquiao, proving himself to be a dependable and strategic player. Whether it was through his strength during the challenges or his constant encouragement, he continued helping his team move forward with his dedication. Even in the high-stakes Death Match against Thailand, Ray fought with every ounce of energy he had. During the Totem Endurance Challenge in the third quest, he and Justin Coveney competed as a team. However, when the latter failed to continue holding the Totem, Ray didn’t blame his teammate. Instead, he took shared responsibility, reminding everyone that true strength is also about honor and humility.

Ray Pushes Limits as a Filipino Strongman Setting National Records

Ray Jefferson Querubin’s journey is defined by his persistence, purpose, and an unshakable drive to push limits. Before he became a prominent figure in the world of strength and competitions, he was already building a career for himself through education and hard work. After completing his initial studies, Ray earned a scholarship to the University of San Jose-Recoletos, where he attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 2009. However, he stepped into his career in July 2014 as a Mission Control Analyst for Teleperformance Careers Philippines.

Ray continued to work there diligently until December 2017, before his commitment and leadership qualities paved the way for another milestone. In October 2019, Ray joined Ibex as a Team Manager and has been serving in this role ever since. Yet, his true calling has always been strength, which is evident from the fact that he began weightlifting at the age of 15. Before earning his place in the Philippine Weightlifting Team, the athlete had trained with the Samjon Weightlifting Team. From 2016 to 2019, Ray dominated the national strongman scene and was crowned the Philippines’ Strongman champion multiple times.

Ray has also earned the title of Static Monster Champion from 2017 to 2019. His achievements didn’t stop there, as he is also a powerlifting champion. Moreover, he finished among the global top 10 in Static Monsters worldwide rankings. It is worth noting that following his 2017 performance and global ranking, the contestant successfully qualified for a spot in the Static Monsters World Championships in Gold Coast, Australia. Ray has further set national records in log press and axle deadlift. The records include a jaw-dropping 400 kg silver dollar deadlift.

Ray is Expanding His Athletic Journey Through Arm Wrestling and Social Media

Outside the arena, Ray Querubin has built a loyal community of his fans and fitness enthusiasts online. While he has amassed over 5.8K followers on Instagram, his Facebook community has currently grown to more than 1.3K. Across both platforms, the athlete gives followers an authentic glimpse into his training sessions and ongoing projects. His growing influence on social media has also led to collaborations with sports brands, such as A-Game. In October 2024, Ray reached a significant milestone, showcasing his versatility as he also began competing professionally in arm wrestling tournaments.

That month, Ray participated in an arm wrestling competition organized by TAGB Fitness Gym. He also shared details about another upcoming contest for the game in Bohol and encouraged others to register for it. By November 2024, Ray reached another height of his career as he conducted his first weight training masterclass with the IWC head coach. Most recently, in October 2025, he impressed his followers by sharing a video of himself lifting a car weighing over 350 kg. It became a testament to his remarkable strength, endurance, and passion for constant growth.

Ray Considers His Parents, Wife, and Children the Core of His Inner Strength

Beyond his professional endeavors, Ray’s heart belongs entirely to his family. Despite his demanding schedule, he has dedicated his life to spending time with his wife, Tia Perez, their 8-year-old son, Khal, and their baby daughter, Kaia. He is a devoted husband who never misses any opportunity to make his wife feel cherished. Ray often takes her out on romantic dinners and refers to her as his “forever date.” Together, they celebrate holidays, plan family trips, and navigate life as a true team. On Tia’s birthday, he penned a heartfelt message, writing, “Happy birthday to my loving and caring wife, hon Tia. To more happiness and love more cakes to eat and candles to blow. Love you always.”

As a father, Ray is equally affectionate. He always encourages Khal in his athletic and academic pursuits, expressing pride in each of his achievements. The contestant often takes his son on long drives and showers him with gifts, building a bond rooted in love and admiration. In June 2024, Ray and Tia experienced one of the happiest moments of their lives when they announced that they were expecting a baby girl. As they welcomed Kaia into the world in the following October, the family was overjoyed. Moreover, it seems that Ray cannot get enough of the view of Khal embracing his role as a protective big brother to Kaia.

Ray also maintains an incredible relationship with his parents, Dioscora and Ebs Efren Querubin. From wishing them on their birthdays to seeking their guidance, he continues to honor his roots with humility and respect. Additionally, Ray shares a close bond with his teammates from the show and his fellow competitors. It became evident when he was seen singing with the Australian strongman, Eddie Williams. When Ray is not spending time with his family or friends, he can be found at the gym, lifting weights and maintaining his prime physical shape.

Read More: Igede Dharma Susila: Where is the Physical Asia Athlete Now?