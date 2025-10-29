Justin Coveney: Where is the Physical Asia Athlete Now?

Netflix’s ‘Physical: Asia‘ brings together some of the strongest and most remarkable athletes from across eight countries to compete in a series of grueling physical challenges. Among this lineup, one competitor who immediately stood out was a Filipino-Australian athlete, Justin Coveney. Representing the Philippine team with pride, he combined his strength with clever strategies, quickly establishing a reputation as one of the most formidable contestants. His sharp mind and ability to strategize alongside his teammates further demonstrated his endurance, willpower, and remarkable team spirit. The other players on his team were also quite content to have him beside them because of his competitive spirit.

Justin Coveney is a National Philippine Rugby Player and Lawyer

Justin Coveney, also known as the Flying Jeepney, takes pride in his Filipino and Australian ancestry. With his passion, discipline, and relentless pursuit of excellence, he has made himself a force to be reckoned with in the world of rugby. He is currently a celebrated icon in the Philippine rugby scene. While one may recognize Justin for his incredible performances on the field, very few are aware that he is also a lawyer who completed his law education back in Australia. His rugby career began in 2010 when he joined the Philippine National Team, known as the Volcanoes. From there, Justin’s career took off, marked by remarkable milestones.

In 2013, Justin proudly represented his country in the Rugby World Cup Sevens. Eventually, he secured two gold medals at the 2015 and 2019 Southeast Asian Games. His dedication also enabled him to compete twice in the Asian Games, with one of those appearances being in 2023. As of writing, Justin continues to dominate the field in the 15th season of his career with the Volcanoes. His professional journey has extended beyond the Philippine national rugby team, as he has also played in multiple notable leagues across Japan. Justin has represented esteemed clubs such as Chubu Electric Power, Kamaishi Seawaves, Coca-Cola Red Sparks, and Ricoh Black Rams.

Off the pitch, Justin has attained certification as a World Rugby Level 1 and Level 2 Strength Coach, sharing his expertise with the next generation of athletes. Even in recent years, his fire remains undimmed. In October 2024, he led his team to victory at the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU) 7s League and even won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title. Just a month later, Justin celebrated his return to the field, proudly representing his country for the Magellan Cup. Beyond this, the athlete stays connected with his growing fanbase through Instagram and Facebook, where he offers glimpses into his professional triumphs and personal moments. Through every match and milestone, he continues to prove that true champions never stop evolving.

Justin Coveney Leads a Blissful Life With His Partner and Three Children

When it comes to Justin Coveney’s personal life, his world is anchored in his family. He is not only a devoted husband but also a loving father of three. Before tying the knot, Justin and his soulmate, Hadassah, built a deep bond that only grew stronger with each passing year. It ultimately culminated in their dreamy wedding ceremony in January 2017. Four years later, in January 2021, the pair joyfully announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their happiness reached its peak on June 30 of the same year, when they welcomed their son Jaxson Maddox into the world. By September 2023, Justin shared the heartwarming news that their family was growing once again. Hadassah eventually gave birth to fraternal twins on March 14, 2024 — a baby boy, Cillian Hunter, and a baby girl, Solana Catalina.

With three little ones now filling Justin and Hadassah’s lives with laughter and affection, the Coveney household thrives on love, joy, and togetherness. Whether it’s traveling across their home country, embarking on family road trips, or simply spending a peaceful time exploring Sydney, Australia, he and his family always seize the opportunities to create lifelong memories. They celebrate the holidays like Christmas with enthusiasm, and during his matches, his biggest supporters are always right there, which is none other than Hadassah and Jaxson. Outside the field, Justin ensures that he nurtures his marriage with the same dedication he gives to his sport. He often takes Hadassah out on romantic dates, attends events and parties with her, and even works out alongside her, proving that they truly are a team.

Justin also never misses a chance to express his affection for the love of his life. In September 2025, he penned down his emotions for Hadassah in an affectionate message, writing, “Behind every strong man is an even stronger woman. Grateful every day for my #1 supporter. I love you.” Apart from that, Justin maintains a close relationship with his mother, Laarni. While taking a break from his athletic life, he and his wife often embark on memorable trips together — from a dream getaway in Paris, France, to exploring Cardiff, Wales, in November 2023, followed by their adventures in the scenic landscapes of Scotland in April 2024. Through every game journey and milestone, Justin continues to live a life filled with love and gratitude, surrounded by the people who mean the most to him.

Read More: Igede Dharma Susila: Where is the Physical Asia Athlete Now?