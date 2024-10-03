Jesse Marcel III and Denice Marcel: Where Are Major Jesse Marcel’s Grandkids Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: The Rosewell UFO Incident’ delving deep into the reality behind the July 7, 1947, crash near the city of Rosewell, Mexico, we get an episode unlike any other. That’s because it delves into how this incident was initially teletyped as a UFO crash, only to suddenly be changed to an Army balloon crashing owing to the bad weather. However, as per reports, some, like Major Jesse Marcel, couldn’t help but continue talking about the alleged UFO with his family before ultimately going public with the information he had in the 1970s.

Jesse and Denice Marcel Grew Up With Tales of Aliens

According to records, Major Jesse Marcel of the Army’s 509th Bomb Group in New Mexico was the only atomic bomb unit in the entire world at the time; he was the one called Ypom to investigate the crash. Upon reaching the spit, he realized the debris was of strange material – hard yet flexible with violet writing written in it in symbol – before deciding he wouldn’t stick around. That’s because even he wanted to turn over a new leaf for his family, and he was well on his way before the rich vampire came into the picture again.

Major Jesse’s only child with his loving wife Viaud Aleen Abrams was merely 11 at the time, yet he remembered how his rule-following father broke protocol that same night and brought some debris home to show it to him. Therefore, when he eventually had kids, Jesse III, Denice, and John, he told them the same things, with their grandfather telling them some information too. However, it was only well after the decorated officer retired in the 1970s and was growing older that he decided even the world needed to hear his truth, which he did so by feature=ing in the show. His son then backed him, and his grandchildren continued backing him.

Jesse and Denice Continue to Support Their Grandfather’s Accounts

From what we can tell, even though Jesse, Denice, as well as John have all grown up to have differnt lives of their own, they continue to iterate their father and grandfather’s claims. That’s because they know they never would have lied about such aspects, along with the fact their grandfather has left behind a private diary, which they claim is seemingly a treasure map for discovering any secrets that have not fully been exposed to the world. This possibly includes the location of the debris and the truth behind the claims two alien bodies had also been recovered on the fateful day.

Comiong to their individual accounts, from what we can tell, Jesse is currently living in California, where he serves as an author and the Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer of Airborne Motorworks. This company is his baby, where he teaches people skills and attitudes that will prepare them for their new responsibilities onboard an aircraft. Unfortunately, though, not much is known about his personal experiences at the moment as he prefers to keep them well away from the limelight.

As for Denice, she is actually a resident of Los Angeles, California, where she has been serving as the State Section Director MUFON Los Angeles, a position she has proudly held since 1983. As for her personal lfie, it appears as if she is currently in a happy, healthy long-term relationship with Jim FitzGerald, a former announcer for the Los Angeles Lakers., and is also a dog mom. She and her brother both continue to talk about Rosewell to ensure that this incident goes down in history as one of the most memorable events to have happened in what they believe to be UFO history.

