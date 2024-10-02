Barry Fitzgerald: Where is the Paranormal Investigator Now?

In the episode titled ‘My Paranormal Partner’ of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ the viewers are provided a detailed account of the Paranormal Researcher, Don Philips, and his alleged interactions with a spirit called Becky. However, the episode also acquaints them with various other professionals in the field of the paranormal and the unknown, such as Barry Fitzgerald. As he talks about his views on the subject, questions about his whereabouts arise in the minds of the viewers.

Barry Fitzgerald’s Expertise in the Field of Paranormal Has Allowed Him to Explore Other Avenues

Born in 1972 in the city of Lisburn in Northern Ireland, Barry Fitzgerald allegedly experienced supernatural occurrences in his early days, leading him to form an interest in the unknown. After completing his education, he reportedly worked at the Southern Education and Library Board as the warden. Given his affinity towards the paranormal, he got into the field of paranormal research and worked for a couple of paranormal groups in Northern Ireland. With more than thirty years of experience as a paranormal investigator, he has encountered all kinds of cases, including ancient tombs, myths, hidden spiritual doorways, and legends.

Moreover, Barry has been featured on several TV shows over the years, including ‘Destination Truth,’ ‘Ghost Hunters,’ and SyFy’s ‘Ghost Hunters International.’ In 2016, rumors about him disappearing during his search for a Neolithic doorway to another world were spread. However, he denied these to be true when he featured on the podcast ‘Stirring the Cauldron.’ Thanks to his expertise in the field, he started writing books based on the paranormal and the unknown, such as ‘The Influence,’ ‘Banshee,’ ‘Searching the Sidhe,’ and ‘The Mist of Gods.’ He has also co-authored a book with Brian Allan — ‘The Deception Of Gods And Men.’

Given his experience as a television personality, Barry Fitzgerald co-hosts ‘Project Doorway’ with Steve Mera, another renowned paranormal investigator. When he is not busy with that, he spends his time researching new investigative techniques. The paranormal investigator also has other hobbies, like cooking. In February 2024, he traveled to Albert Halls Bolton in Manchester to attend the Awakenings event, where the attendees discussed the dark side of ufology.

Barry Fitzgerald and His Loving Wife Are Proud Dog Parents

From what we can tell, Barry Fitzgerald knows how to strike a balance between his personal and professional life. He shares a great bond with his loving wife, Donna, and is committed to nurturing the fulfilling life they have built together in the quaint town of Sligo in the northern part of Ireland. The duo loves to embark on trips across the globe to feast their eyes on stunning landscapes and have amazing experiences. When they’re back home, they often stop by their local pub to sip on a large glass of cold Guinness and share some laughs with friends. Even after so many years of being together, Donna and Barry still appear to be deeply in love with each other. They haven’t welcomed any kids of their own into the world, but that doesn’t mean their love for their furry babies isn’t unconditional.

An avid animal lover and a dog dad, Barry went on multiple adventures with his snowy white baby, Max, for several years until his passing. The “mystery legend seeker” passed into the land of rainbows a few years ago, leaving a giant hole in the hearts of the pair. Though one can’t truly move on from the loss of a dear one, in a post he shared in January 2024, Barry revealed that he has found a companion as precious as Max to accompany him on his adventures. Alongside an adorable picture of his furry baby, Barry wrote, “Meena has crept into the hole left by Max, I’ll be forever broken by his death but Meena is a ball of life and mischief to keep me distracted.” The heartwarming caption is a testament to his love for Meena and how she has impacted his life.

Barry’s love for canines runs so deep that he doesn’t hesitate to show up for them in any part of the world if needed. In fact, he flew to Ann Arbor, Michigan, in March 2024 to attend Pawtographs Parafest 5, a paranormal convention held by Pawtographs for Pooches to raise money for a local animal shelter. Interestingly, exploring the realm of the paranormal to unearth new claims is not the only thing that sparks joy in Barry Fitzgerald’s life. Aside from the purported elements of the unknown, nature’s beautiful gifts also pique the interest of the paranormal investigator, and he regularly shares his findings with the world via his social media profiles. Accompanying him on his escapades in the peaceful embrace of nature is, of course, his baby, Meena.

