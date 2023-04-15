Jessica and Juan From 90 Day Fiance: Everything We Know

’90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ is an interesting ’90 Day’ franchise spin-off that focuses on US citizens who fall in love with foreign nationals from popular holiday destinations. Like the original show, the spin-off follows each cross-border couple as they come to terms with the differences in their habits, lifestyle, and customs while attempting to build a future together. Season 3 of ’90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ introduces us to Wyoming resident Jessica, who is happily engaged to her Colombian fiance, Juan. However, the couple appears to be on the verge of navigating rough waters together, and we decided to jump in and find out everything there is about them.

Jessica and Juan: Where Are They From?

A native of Wyoming, United States, Jessica was born and brought up in the town of Torrington. Since she has never lived in a big city, Jessica claimed she was most comfortable in a small town surrounding. Besides, she appeared to know her town like the back of her hand and was familiar with most local businesses. Interestingly, Jessica has managed to carve out a niche for herself in Torrington, as she currently earns a living as a mental health counselor. On top of it, she is also an avid traveler and has often ventured out of the country on adventures.

Talking about her personal life, readers would be surprised to know that the 29-year-old has been married once, although it ended in a divorce after a couple of years. However, she shares two children with her former husband and remains on good terms with him, which allows them to co-parent properly. On the other hand, Juan belongs to the city of Cali in Colombia and earns a living as a bartender on a cruise ship. He works primarily on Caribbean cruises and claimed that his handsome looks and single status were what made him pretty successful in earning large tips, especially from girls. Yet, even though he had to dial down the flirting after meeting Jessica, the 29-year-old insisted it was completely worth it.

Jessica and Juan: How Did They Meet?

Since Jessica was an avid traveler, she booked a vacation on a luxurious cruise ship to the Caribbean, which is where she met Juan for the first time. Although Juan initially treated her like any other customer, he claimed he could not forget how Jessica looked and carried herself. Shortly after, they spent a night together with some other friends, and this time, Jessica fell head over heels for Juan’s good looks and Colombian accent. Thus, one thing led to another, and once Jessica’s friends approved of her new crush, she and Juan exchanged numbers, promising to keep in touch.

Since then, the two have kept in touch over social media, although Jessica has often traveled to spend a few days with her beloved. The 29-year-old mentioned that she had been to his hometown of Cali and even spent several vacations with him on the cruise ship. In fact, Jessica insisted that the locations she had to travel to in order to meet Juan all felt like paradise, and the show revealed that the two got engaged before the US native realized that she was pregnant with their first child.

Jessica and Juan: Future Prospects

At first glance, Jessica and Juan appear to be the perfect couple, and we cannot help but root for them. For starters, they seem very much in sync with their future plans and are even quite understanding of each other. Yet, the pair have enjoyed a fairytale relationship from the beginning as circumstances allowed them to stay cut off from reality. However, with the US native now pregnant and preparing to move to Colombia with her two other kids, Jessica and Juan will be forced to confront reality, which will surely bring a few bumps in the road.

Besides, apart from dealing with a difficult pregnancy, the show hinted that the two would deal with pangs of jealousy pertaining to Juan’s treatment of his female customers. On top of it, there is also the question of whether Jessica’s children from her former relationship would take kindly to the man in her life. Still, we are sure the two will make it through if they hold on to each other through all adversities.

