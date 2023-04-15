Lidia Morel and Scott Wern From 90 Day Fiance: Everything We Know

The popularity of the ’90 Day’ franchise paved the way for several interesting spin-off shows, including ’90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.’ While the show focuses on US citizens who are engaged to foreign nationals from exotic locations, viewers were surprised to find Lidia Morel as one of the participants. Lidia was initially introduced on ‘90 Day Fiancé‘ as Pedro Jimeno’s mother. Although some fans, as well as Pedro’s fiancee’s family, believed that she had asked her son to marry a US citizen to procure a green card, she further appeared as one of the main cast members of ‘The Family Chantel‘ Nevertheless, with Lidia now romancing US citizen, Scott Wern, let’s find out everything there is about them, shall we?

Lidia Morel and Scott Wern: Where Are They From?

Loving father Scott Wern is a United States native who resided in Spring Hill, Florida, at the time of filming. While the 51-year-old Scott earned a living as a respiratory therapist, he was also pretty well known in the fitness circuit as an enthusiastic bodybuilder. Additionally, he also works as a personal trainer and a high school soccer coach. When talking about his life, Scott mentioned that she had just one meaningful relationship in his entire life, and when that did not work, he turned to a series of dating apps for companionship.

However, since then, Scott hasn’t been in a serious relationship, as most of his acquaintances are one-night stands or friends with benefits. The only constant in the US native’s life is his bull mastiff, Ally, and Scott mentioned that every single one of his girlfriends has to get along with Ally in order to remain in his life. Meanwhile, Lidia is from the Dominican Republic and a proud mother to her children, Pedro and Nicole. While viewers will already be well acquainted with Pedro, Nicole also shares an excellent relationship with her mother and supports her in every way possible. Incidentally, Nicole earns a living as a lawyer, although, like Scott, she too has had just one serious relationship to date. However, the 56-year-old hoped Scott would make it worth the wait.

Lidia Morel and Scott Wern: How Did They Meet?

Readers would be interested to know that Lidia and Scott have never met face-to-face since the beginning of their relationship. Scott came across Lidia’s profile while browsing through an international dating app, and she seemed like someone he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. Moreover, the US native was also pretty tired of one-night stands and hoped for some stability in his life. Thus, Scott reached out through the app, and they began talking once Lidia accepted his request. It did not take long for the couple to get comfortable with each other, and they were soon making future plans of their own. Moreover, Scott and Lidia also appeared to trust each other blindly while the former planned to travel to the Dominican Republic.

Lidia Morel and Scott Wern: Future Prospects

While Lidia Morel and Scott Wern seemed quite optimistic about their future together, certain aspects might pose an obstacle to their relationship. Firstly, all of Lidia and Scott’s interactions were over the Internet, and the two never met face to face. Face-to-face meetings can often change one’s perception of a specific person, and there is no confirmation that the two will gel well in real life.

On the other hand, although Lidia’s children, especially her daughter Nicole, appeared to support the relationship, she mostly spoke on her mother’s behalf, which might drive a wedge between the couple. Additionally, Lidia and Scott have a massive language barrier between them, and the show hinted that they might get into a severe altercation over this. Thus, such variables, along with Lidia’s acceptance of Scott’s dog, will prove crucial to their relationship’s success.

