Jessica Banks From Hack My Home: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Hack My Home’ is a home renovation series, with each one of its episodes revolving around the needs and requirements of a singular house and those living within it. The featured four experts combine their minds and skills to combine ingenuity with aesthetics to give their clients exactly what they need while maximizing the available space. One person whose ideas are almost always out of the box and always feel fresh is engineering expert Jessica Banks. Naturally, people are eager to learn what they can about her, and we are here to share what we know about the same!

Jessica Banks’ Background

Having grown up alongside a supporting family, Jessica Banks is still close to her sister, who works as a veterinarian. She is also quite close to her mother and is always appreciative of all that she has done for her. As a teenager, she went to Nicolet High School and honed her skills and knowledge in order to make the best of her future. Her efforts certainly seem to have paid off, though engineering is not the only thing that Jessica is proficient at.

Apart from her never-ending creativity, Jessica is also a great leader who is always supportive of other women trying to start their own ventures. Her work has allowed her to get to know many people affiliated with the field of innovative construction, which certainly comes in handy for any project where she may need a hand or resource. Interestingly, Jessica appeared in one of the episodes of ‘Escape from Experiment Island’ in 2003.

Jessica Banks’ Profession

From 1990 to 1994, Jessica Banks was a student at the University of Michigan and graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Physics. This was followed by her getting enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1998. Starting at this point, Jessica remained with the institution until 2006. During this duration, she earned her master’s and engineer’s degrees, along with her doctorate. The subjects she focused on include Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Biology.

In June 2006, Jessica started working as Technical Consultant for Gehry Partners in Santa Monica, California but left the company in September of the same year. Not long afterward, she became a Lecturer/Lab Instructor at MIT, her alma mater, working there from February to May of 2007. The reality TV star went on to join Seed Media Group as a Technical/Design Consultant in September 2007. While still working there, he joined Eyebeam as a Research and Development Fellow in November 2007, binding Seed Media Group a farewell the very next month. Her tenure with Eyebeam also came to an end in November 2008.

Jessica served as an Innovation Director for Sub Rosa from January 2011 to December 2011. However, one of her most significant professional achievements took place in 2014 when she helped establish RockPaperRobot AKA RPR. As of writing, she is the company’s CEO as well as Founder and is quite passionate about how she and her company combine art, design, and technology to give people exactly what they need. In September 2022, she also became an Advisory Board Member for Unicube.

Is Jessica Banks Dating Anyone?

As of writing, it does not seem like Jessica is dating anyone. In fact, the reality TV star seems quite focused on furthering herself in the field of innovative and technically advanced home renovations, with her participation in ‘Hack My Home’ being a prime example of the same. Apart from being an entrepreneur, she is also a motivational speaker who has spoken for TEDx in the past. Her other affiliations include Intel and New York Times. Currently, Jessica is based in Brooklyn, New York, and seems to be living her best life!

