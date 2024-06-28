Jessica Markowski’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?

Although Polish New Yorker Jessica Markowski did make her Netflix original debut with the reality series ‘Owning Manhattan,’ the truth is she is no stranger to being in front of the cameras. That’s because she’s a professional actress, host, influencer, model, public figure, and real estate agent who has actually been a part of the entertainment industry since at least early 2012. She thus seems to be the epitome of ambition, beauty, brains, talent, as well as tenacity, a combination that has undoubtedly enabled her to thrive in anything and everything she sets her mind to.

How Did Jessica Markowski Earn Her Money?

It was reportedly around 1996 when Jessica was born to Polish immigrants Jan and Zdzislawa Markowski as the oldest of their two daughters in Brooklyn, just to then be raised in Greenpoint. However, thanks to her parents’ unwavering drive, hard work, plus support, she was able to attend school in Manhattan and inadvertently catch the eye of a modeling agency at the tender age of 16. Little did she know that by embracing this unique opportunity, she’d find her true passion in acting, gradually resulting in her landing several roles across commercials, films, as well as television.

In fact, Jessica made her silver screen debut as an uncredited extra in an episode of ‘Gossip Girl’ in 2012, followed by a waitress role in ‘Blue Bloods’ in 2013 and as a friend in ‘Royal Pains’ in 2014. She then secured the part of Michele Jelenic for dramatic recreations in an episode of the documentary series ‘Deadly Sins’ prior to appearing in ‘The Mysteries of Laura’ plus ‘Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.’ As if that’s not enough, she even played Cindy in the 2016 thriller ‘Thorns for Flowers,’ Lisa in the 2018 short ‘Stand,’ and will soon feature as a friend in the upcoming short comedy ‘Sexism Thrives.’

However, it’s imperative to note that while Jessica was pursuing her career as an actress-model signed under Wilhelmina International (2015-2022), she was also dabbling in the corporate world. It was actually in February 2017 that she joined the Kim Kardashian co-owned company Screenshop — sold to Snapchat in 2021 — as Head of Communications, only to serve there until May 2018. Though she’d also already long been dabbling in the real estate industry to showcase her love and deep understanding of local areas, ultimately leading to her securing a spot at SERHANT in 2022.

Jessica Markowski’s Net Worth

With Jessica’s primary goal now being to build a fortune by helping buyers, sellers, and investors secure their dream properties in the New York market, all the while making her parents as well as community proud, it’s undeniable that she has a tireless work ethic. It’s hence no surprise she has over $200 million in sales over her 9+ years of experience, making her gross income from the same $1.7 million — commissions in the kind of luxury estates she deals in are usually 3%. But alas, these charges are often divided equally between all the agents involved before they then have to share that sum with their respective brokerages at an 85-15 split, though it can also be 80-20 or 90-10.

As for Jessica’s other forms of income, since the average revenue of models in New York ranged from $50,000 to $65,000 in the years she was active, we believe she earned in the same bracket. Her acting career has presumably also allowed her to make good money, considering the kind of roles she did at an estimated standard of $60-$70 a day or $500 per episodic project.

The same can be said about Jessica’s position as Head of Communications, the par salary for which is believed to be at least $195,000 in the Big Apple. Then there’s her now-rising profession as an influencer-public figure, with her having thousands of posts and nearly 250k followers across all platforms as of writing, resulting in her possibly earning $0.02 for every 1000 views plus likes.

Therefore, combining all of these aspects, along with Jessica’s lifestyle beside her loving fiance, kind family, plus puppy Romeo, passion for acting, beauty, fashion, modeling, as well as travel, and possible assets, investments, and savings, makes us believe Jessica Markowski’s net worth is close to $3 million.

