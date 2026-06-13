Who is Jessica? Who Plays Her in Sweet Magnolias?

The fifth season of Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias‘ brings back the familiar faces the audience has grown to love over the years. However, this season also opens the door to new additions, with a wide range of characters entering the fray and becoming important parts of the story. One of those people is a young girl named Jessica. Her sudden and unexpected entrance in Serenity shakes things up for Helen and Erik, who are already dealing with the pressure of their upcoming nuptials. Eventually, however, it turns out to be a great thing for all three of them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Iman Benson is the Latest Addition to Sweet Magnolias

Iman Benson plays the role of Jessica in the fifth season of ‘Sweet Magnolias.’ The young actress is known for her work in shows such as ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘BlackAF,’ and ‘Alexa & Katie,’ as well as in movies such as ‘Swiped.’ The Atlanta native found her calling at the age of nine. She was influenced by her father’s love for movies, which meant that they would go to the theatre every Sunday. These visits eventually led Benson to try her own hand at theatre. Five years later, she found work in voice-over and commercials. She eventually booked a TV role at 14 and hasn’t looked back since.

In ‘Sweet Magnolias,’ she is introduced in the first half of the season as Erik’s niece. She lives in Chicago with her parents and grandparents, and this is the first time she has set foot in Serenity. Later, it turns out that she basically ran away from her house because she discovered her parents were getting divorced. She is heartbroken at the prospect of her parents’ separation and wishes to be around people who can bring her a sense of calm. She doesn’t know where to find that, so she decides to pay a visit to her uncle, who also, apparently, ran away from home to find a sense of peace.

Jessica’s arrival is surprising, but it becomes a great way to show Erik’s past and why he is the way he is. Through the young girl, Helen gets to understand a different side of her husband-to-be. She discovers that while Erik has moved away from his family, he is still stuck in their ways, obsessed with impressing them, even if it means forgetting himself in the process. Jessica’s arrival shows that Erik is not the only person in the family experience this pressure. She has also been dealing with similar emotions, but unlike Erik, she didn’t have the choice to move away.

In the end, Jessica becomes instrumental in strengthening Erik and Helen’s relationship. At the same time, the move to Serenity also proves tremendously helpful for her. A break from her family allows her to see herself in a new light. She starts considering the future based on the things she wants rather than what is expected of her. She learns to live in her own space and develops meaningful friendships that show her what an unconditional and non-judgmental support system looks like. When the time comes to leave Serenity, she takes all these lessons with her. At the same time, it is also clear that this is not the last time we will see her.

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