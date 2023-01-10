Jessob Reisback: Where is KMPH Reporter Now?

For any news reporter, it is a dream to be the first one to break a story. To have almost exclusive access to one of the most viral public figures is certainly not far behind. With Kai Lawrence, Jessob Reisbeck was able to realize his dreams and tried to help the hitchhiker as much as possible. Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’ features the reporter as he reminisces about his meetings with Kai and shares his thoughts about events that followed the latter’s fame. Naturally, this has made many people curious about Reisbeck’s current whereabouts. Let’s explore the same together, shall we?

Who is Jessob Reisbeck?

Jessob Reisbeck graduated from Irvine High School in 2000 and entered Arizona State University in the same year. In 2004, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism, with a minor degree in Communication from Cronkite School. He soon started working with WAOW-TV as a Sports Anchor/Reporter in August 2004, covering the news within Wausau, Wisconsin.

April 2006 saw Jessob switch to WSTM-TV as a Sports Anchor/Reporter, and he remained with the organization until February 2009. In March 2009, the reporter started working with KMPH-TV as an Anchor/Reporter with a focus on sports and news. While working with KMPH in Fresno, California, he was asked to cover a car accident in February 2013. It was here that Jessob first met Kai Lawrence, the hatchet-wielding hitchhiker who was lauded as a hero for saving a woman from Jett McBride.

The interview that Jessob had with Kai was nothing short of intriguing. However, the reporter realized the true extent of the interview when Kai refused to talk to any other reporter. While KMPH only shared about a minute and a half of the interview video, Jessob, along with cameraperson Terry Woods, decided to upload the video on YouTube. Exceeding their expectations, the interview got hundreds of thousands of views within a single night and made Kai an internet sensation.

As Kai’s fame increased by leaps and bounds, he was being sought out by multiple people within the entertainment industry. People like Lisa Samsky were interested in having the hitchhiker as the face of a new reality TV series, while Jimmy Kimmel wanted him on his show, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ However, Jessob seemed to be the only one who had any way of communicating with the now-famous Kai, as the hitchhiker had given him his email, which the reporter immediately used to contact the latest internet sensation.

After getting in contact with Kai, Jessob met up with him in Stockton, California. While the reporter was eager to be the first to tell the world more about who Kai was, he also wanted to make the hitchhiker aware of the world that had opened in front of him. During his interactions with Kai, Jessob realized that there was more to KAi than met the eye. In fact, when the hitchhiker stated that he would rather go to the Bay Area to smoke weed than be a reality TV star, Jessob was astounded.

However, Jessob decided to keep his cool and contacted those who wanted to work with Kai and convinced him to appear on television once more. As the hitchhiker became more and more popular, Jessob remained in contact with him in hopes of helping him navigate the new world of opportunities that had opened in front of him. Needless to say, the murder charge levied against Kai surrounding the death of Joseph Galfy shook the reporter. It made him wonder if he had told the world a story that was not what it seemed like.

Where is Jessob Reisbeck Now?

As of writing, Jessob Reisbeck is working as a News Anchor for WDJT CBS 58 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In May 2022, he was declared the Best Online Personality by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Those eager to watch the reporter can catch him on television at 5 PM, 9 PM, and 10 PM. Prior to joining CBS58 in November 2020, Jessob had been a Morning News Anchor for WJLA-TV from September 2018 to January 2020 in Washington DC. Interestingly, Jessob left KMPH in June 2013 and became a Morning Anchor for WITI – TV 6. Based in Milwaukee, the journalist stayed with the organization until August 2018.

Apart from being an accomplished journalist, Jessob is a proud father of two boys, whom he adores very much. In fact, he tries to spend as much time as possible with them and always takes time to enjoy their company. He also likes to spend time with his parents and other family members, with whom he seems close. The reporter also seems to be in a happy relationship with Lindsay Magyar, a salon owner, and mother to two children.

