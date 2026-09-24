Jesús Cárcamo: Where is the Physical 100 Mexico Runner Up Now?

Netflix’s ‘Physical 100: Mexico’ (originally titled ‘Habilidad Física 100: México’) brings together some of the most physically fit and efficient individuals to battle against one another. The competition was solely based on different measures of physical prowess, and that is what made it interesting to watch such a pure competition. In season 1, Jesús Cárcamo quickly became a fan favorite because of his level-headedness. His position as the first runner-up was really not a surprise, given the kind of fight he put up.

Jesús Cárcamo Put Up a Strong Fight to Reach the Finals

Jesús Cárcamo had a strong and consistent run in the season. He survived the early one-on-one elimination rounds and secured his place among the remaining competitors. He showed his individual strength when he defeated firefighter Luis Hans in a face-to-face duel and later stepped up as a captain during the Monolith challenge. His strongest stretch came toward the end of the competition. In the Ancestral Punishments, Cárcamo won La Piedra del Sol, repeatedly pushing a roughly 100 kg rock up a hill and outlasting his opponents. He carried that momentum into the semifinals, where his endurance helped him secure a place in the final. In the finale, he went head-to-head with Ángel Quintero in El Peso de la Grandeza, and ultimately finished as the season’s first runner-up.

Jesús Cárcamo is Proud to be a Member of the Mexican Armed Forces Today

For Jesús Cárcamo, his military career has unfolded alongside a record of international military competitions. He serves as a captain in the Mexican Army’s Armored Corps (Arma Blindada) under the Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (Sedena), and previously belonged to the Army’s special forces group known as the “Murciélagos” (Bats). In June 2021, he finished second at the Spartan Race México in Acapulco, with the Army and Air Force congratulating then-Lieutenant Cárcamo Barroso on the result. Jesús’ next major achievement came in May 2024 at Fuerzas Comando in Panama, where Mexico’s Special Forces won the competition for the first time. Cárcamo was part of the seven-member winning team.

Jesús was placed first in the physical events and overall, second in sniper and third in assault. In August 2025, he competed again at Fuerzas Comando in El Salvador, where Mexico finished second. His international competition record continued into 2025 and 2026. In February 2025, Cárcamo took part in the UAE SWAT Challenge in Dubai. In August 2026, he competed at Fuerzas Comando in Paraguay, another international test for special forces, before helping Mexico secure first place in the competition in September 2026. Jesús has spoken about the pride he takes in serving Mexico. He is otherwise private about his current life, but has said that even celebrating his birthday feels best when he is at the service of his country.

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