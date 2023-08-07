Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun Have Begun Filming ‘Welcome to Samdalri’ in Jeju Island

Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun are currently filming JTBC’s K-drama series ‘Welcome to Samdalri’ on Jeju Island, an island in the Korea Strait. Myeongwol Elementary School, an educational institution located in the town of Hallim-eup, Jeju City, serves as an integral filming location. Chang-wook was spotted in an unrevealed location, filming scenes of the series in the courtyard of a cafe. A nearby playground was transformed into a filming location as well.

It's going to air in December

The series revolves around Jo Yong-pil, a weather forecaster who is committed to protecting the elders of his hometown of Samdalri after the unfortunate death of his mother. His life turns around when his estranged childhood friend Jo Sam-dal, who is known as Jo Eun-hye in Seoul’s fashion photography industry, returns to their hometown from the capital city. Although Yong-pil and Sam-dal were not in touch with each other for years, the latter’s return paves the way for the rebirth of their affection towards the other.

a colorful playground in myeongwol elementary school especially decorated for the filming of #welcometosamdalri anyone is allowed to take pictures, it'll be demolished once filming ends.

Chang-wook, who is best known for his performance as Seo Jung-hoo in ‘Healer’ and Ma Dong Chan in ‘Melting Me Softly,’ plays Yong-pil. The actor’s recent credits include Park Joon Mo in ‘The Worst Evil,’ Yoon Gyeo-rye in ‘If You Wish Upon Me,’ Lee Eul in Netflix’s ‘The Sound of Magic,’ Jin Woo in ‘Hard Hit,’ Park Jae Won in ‘Lovestruck in the City,’ Choi Dae Hyun in ‘Backstreet Rookie,’ etc. Chang-wook is a part of the cast of the upcoming film ‘Revolver,’ also starring ‘The Glory’ fame Lim Ji-yeon.

Hye-sun, on the other hand, plays Sam-dal/Eun-hye. The actress is known for portraying Seo Ji-an in ‘My Golden Life,’ Young Eun-soo in ‘Stranger,’ Kim So Yong/Queen Cheorin in ‘Mr. Queen,’ and Ahn Jung-in in ‘Innocence.’ Her recent credits include Ban Ji-eum in ‘See You in My 19th Life,’ Se-hee in ‘Collectors,’ Yun Sim-deok in ‘Hymn of Death,’ Lee Yeon-seo in ‘Angel’s Last Mission: Love,’ Woo Seo-ri in ‘Still 17,’ etc.

The rest of the cast includes Kang Young-seok (‘Undercover’ and ‘100 Days My Prince’), Shin Dong-mi (‘The Good Detective’), Kang Mi-na (‘Hotel Del Luna’), Kim Mi-kyung (‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’), etc.

The series is written by Kwon Hye-joo, who also wrote ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ ‘Go Back Couple,’ and ‘The Sound of Your Heart.’ Cha Young-hoon, who is known for directing the episodes of ‘Forecasting Love and Weather,’ ‘When the Camellia Blooms,’ ‘Are You Human Too?’ ‘Uncontrollably Fond,’ etc. serves are the director of the show. JTBC hasn’t yet announced the premiere date of the series. According to unconfirmed reports from South Korea, the K-drama apparently will be available on Netflix as well.

