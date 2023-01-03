8 Shows Like The Glory You Must See

Having a fun school life is something every teenager wants. Good friends, numerous memories, and a nurturing environment are fitting aspects that make one’s schooling memorable and successful. However, there are times when some vicious facets rear their heads. The Netflix show ‘The Glory’ follows Moon Dong Eun’s life when she gets bullied and resolves to switch schools. Vengeance gets the better of her as she dives headfirst into crafting the perfect revenge plan. Consequently, she becomes a teacher and exacts her revenge on her bully’s kid.

Created by Kim Eun-sook and Ahn Gil-ho, the thriller South Korean show has bullying, teenage relationships, and revenge at the center of the plot. The constant turning points and twists in the story keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Moon’s life and aspirations are driven by revenge on the people who made her life miserable. She goes through the effort of planning an intricate scheme to make her abusers pay. If you loved this series and want to watch shows that focus on similar themes, then you are going to love the following shows. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Glory’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020)

‘13 Reasons Why’ is a Netflix series based on the novel by Jay Asher. The show follows high school student Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it, left by his classmate Hannah Baker. Hannah recently committed suicide, and the box contains cassette tapes she recorded before her death, explaining the 13 reasons why she decided to end her life. As Clay listens to the tapes, he becomes embroiled in the events leading up to Hannah’s suicide and must come to terms with his own role in her decision.

The adaptation of the novel is developed by Brian Yorkey for Netflix. Yorkey served as the show’s executive producer and writer. The show deals with heavy themes such as bullying, sexual assault, and mental health. The show ‘The Glory’ also deals with the broad themes of bullying and revenge that drive Moon’s actions.

7. Revenge (2011-2015)

‘Revenge’ is a drama series that follows the story of Emily Thorne, a young woman who moves to the Hamptons to seek revenge on the wealthy and powerful family that destroyed her father’s life. Emily’s father was framed for a crime he didn’t commit and died in prison. Hence, Emily is determined to clear his name and bring the people responsible for his downfall to justice. As she sets out to take down the people who wronged her family, Emily must navigate the complex world of the Hamptons elite, and confront the demons of her own past. ‘Revenge’ is a stylish and suspenseful show that explores themes of love, loss, and redemption. Like Moon exacts vengeance for getting bullied, Emily sets out to make the perpetrators of her father’s demise pay. Both are strong female protagonists who set out to exact their revenge on wrongdoers.

6. Kevin Can F**k Himself (2021-2022)

‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ is a dark comedy series that follows the story of Allison McRoberts, a character who is traditionally portrayed as the dutiful wife in a typical sitcom. In the show, Allison breaks free from the confines of her “sitcom wife” role and embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Moreover, she unearths the truth about her husband, Kevin, and decides to teach him a lesson.

Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show is described as a commentary on the portrayal of women in traditional sitcoms and the societal expectations placed on them. Allison cannot get the time and effort back that she spent caring for Kevin. But, she can ensure that her future is not shadowed by the horrible past. Moreover, both Moon and Allison prove themselves more than a damsel in distress and take matters into their hands.

5. Nikita (2010-2013)

‘Nikita’ is a thriller show about a young woman named Nikita who was recruited by a secret government agency known as Division, which trains her to be a spy and assassin. After being falsely imprisoned for a crime she didn’t commit, Nikita escapes from Division and becomes a rogue agent, working to take down the organization from the inside. Along the way, she is aided by a group of allies and must outwit her former mentor and Division’s leader, Percy. Created by Craig Silverstein, the show is filled with action, drama, and romance, and explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the blurred lines between good and evil. Even though the life trajectory of both Moon and Nikita is very different, the duo emerge more powerful from their experiences and opt for revenge as their purpose.

4. Age Of Rebellion (2018)

As the name suggests, the Taiwanese crime show ‘Age of Rebellion’ follows the lives of angsty teenagers in high school. Their turbulent life and actions make for a gripping plot. The unruly teen protagonists cause chaos while dealing with mean bullies in their class. The show is created by Peter Ho and Ray Jiang. The story of the show spills beyond the school walls and gives us a glimpse into their regular lives as well. Featuring Peter Ho, Jeanine Ching Yang, and Tammy Chen, the show presents the reality of school bullying and its consequent repercussions on teenagers. Moon also faces terrible situations with bullying in her life as a teenager. Consequently, she rises up against her bullies and sets out to get revenge.

3. Alrawabi School For Girls (2021-)

Created by Tima Shomali, ‘Alrawabi School For Girls’ is a Jordanian drama show that is rooted in revenge and the lives of teenage girls. Set in the Middle East, the show presents an overview of the lives of a group of girls who don’t fit in with the crowd. They face bullying and a terrible turn of events that transpire as the group embarks on a journey to exact revenge. It dives into the aspects of school life that are not focused on in mainstream media. The show presents an exploration of aspects like corruption, teenage bullying, and revenge. Moreover, it does so with the help of multidimensional characters and a stunning plot. Moon in ‘The Glory’ also faces bullying and sets out to get revenge as the characters of the show ‘Alrawabi School For Girls’ do.

2. Get Even (2020)

‘Get Even’ is a British teen drama series that follows a group of four high school girls who form a vigilante group to expose their fellow students’ secrets and seek revenge for past wrongdoings. After one of the girls is falsely accused of a crime, the group decides to use their skills in hacking and manipulation to uncover the truth and clear her name.

As they dig deeper, they begin to unravel a web of lies and corruption within their school and must navigate the dangerous consequences of their actions. The show deals with facets of friendship, loyalty, and the power of social media. Revenge lies at the heart of both shows ‘The Glory’ and ‘Get Even.’ Furthermore, both shows present the power of women and how they can defeat anyone who tries to get the better of them.

1. Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)

‘Pretty Little Liars’ is a teen drama series that aired on the ABC Family network (now known as Freeform). The show is based on a book series of the same name by Sara Shepard and follows the lives of four high school girls whose lives are turned upside down when their friend Alison goes missing. The girls are eventually stalked by an anonymous figure known as A, who threatens to reveal their deepest secrets.

As the girls try to uncover the truth about Alison’s disappearance and the identity of A, they are drawn into a web of mystery and intrigue. ‘Pretty Little Liars’ has been a popular show during its run and boasts a devoted fan base. The teenage life of Moon in ‘The Glory’ shares similarities with the protagonists of this show. Furthermore, teen troubles and bullying are a major part of both shows.

