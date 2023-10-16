Jillian Hall: Where is Former WWE Star Now?

Only a few Divas in WWE leave a lasting imprint on the industry even after not achieving much success in the ring, and Jillian Hall is one such Diva. While she had little impact on the ring when it came to wrestling, she made sure that the WWE Universe remembers her for the tone-deaf singer she was. Still, there are many of us who wonder why she was released from the industry and if she still continues to sing after WWE. Fortunately, we have gathered all the necessary information about Jillian Hall, including her current whereabouts. So, let’s delve right into the details together, shall we?

Why Did Jillian Hall Leave WWE?

Jillian Faye Fletcher, popularly known as Jillian Hall, was born on September 6, 1980, in Ashland, Kentucky, and was into cheerleading and gymnastics in high school. Upon finding her calling in wrestling, she ended up dropping out of college and began training to be a professional wrestler. Before getting selected for WWE, she worked on the independent circuit for quite a while under the name Macaela Mercedes, winning many championships and gaining recognition.

In 2003, Jillian started using her real name when she began working for Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). The following year, her life changed as she signed a contract with WWE, starting out in OVW and earning the nickname “Chronically Cute.” Soon, she transformed her look with breast implants and straightened bleach-blonde hair to look the part of her villainous role, starting in January 2005. After her stint in OVW, she soon made her WWE debut in late July 2005 with a gimmick of a fixer for the villainous faction MNM.

Following that, Jillian was approached by John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL), who asked her to be his image consultant after a loss to underdog Rey Mysterio. In the meanwhile, she was in a feud with Stacy Keibler as well as involved in the feud between JBL and The Boogeyman. Despite her contribution to JBL winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 22 in April 2006, she got fired by him as his image consultant after she accidentally slammed a steel cage door on his head during a steel cage match. The sack from JBL turned out to be good for her as she became a fan favorite during her intense rivalry with Melina.

When that was over, the Kentucky native started another rivalry with Massaro, during which she tried to showcase her hidden talent for singing through her new in-ring persona. Thinking of herself as a great singer, she started singing out of tune at every opportunity she got, despite the loud boos from the WWE Universe. She was so sure and determined about her musical talents that she even released her album ‘A Jingle with Jillian’ on iTunes for the 2007 holiday season. Apart from her singing career, her wrestling career also picked up as she started competing in tag team matches regularly, developing a feud with Mickie James and Kelly Kelly.

In October 2010, Jillian defeated Mickie James to win the Divas Championship, making it the highlight of her career. However, the tone-deaf singer lost the title to Melina immediately afterward. This reignited her rivalry with Melina as she fought in a series of matches against her to regain the championship. But despite Jillian’s best efforts, Melina came out on top. In the same year, she was assigned as a trainer for WWE’s developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling before getting released from WWE on November 19, 2010. After about nine years of her release, she returned to the ring at the Raw Reunion show in July 2019 before participating in the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Soon after her departure from WWE, Jillian opened up about her request to retire from the industry in a December 2010 interview with Diva Dirt. She said, “I asked for my release back in the beginning of September. I’d been thinking about it around the time of SummerSlam and at the beginning of September, I decided to ask for my release. I had a talk with my boss (John Laurinaitis) and he told me that he didn’t really want to release me at the time…I just wasn’t happy with where I was at the time so I did ask for myself.”

Where is Jillian Hall Now?

Right while she was contemplating leaving WWE, Jillian Hall married for the second time, on September 10, 2010, to Mike Farole in Las Vegas. After announcing her pregnancy in February 2011, she suffered a tragic miscarriage 14 weeks into the pregnancy. A year or so later, in April 2012, she was charged with domestic violence and was arrested in Orange County, Florida, after which the couple got separated.

Sometime in early 2019, Jillian got married for the third time, this time to her childhood friend Zachary Farrow. In the following year, on March 3, 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter, Violet Elise, making her Jillian’s second child. Nowadays, she focuses on taking care of her children and spending some quality time with her friends and family.

