Jim Alt: Where is the Survivor Now?

When 17-year-old James Alt took his 15-year-old girlfriend to the beach for a camping night, he had no idea what the night had in store for him. The following day, on August 1978, he woke up dizzy, semi-conscious, and unable to see. His girlfriend had been killed, and he had been severely attacked, with no recollection of what had transpired. In CBS’ ’48 Hours’ episode ‘Blood in the Sand,’ he details the events leading up to the attack and how he has coped with the tragedy ever since. Hearing him grapple with the myriad of emotions he still feels to this day is gut-wrenching.

Jim Alt Was Next to His Girlfriend When She Was Attacked

On the evening of August 12, 1978, James “Jim” Alt knocked on his girlfriend Barbara Nantais‘ door and waved goodbye to her parents as they left for a weekend away. He told them that he and Barbara planned to go camping with a couple of friends on the Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego, California. As they departed, Ralph Nantais, Barbara’s father, told Jim to keep his little girl safe. Jim and Barbara lit a bonfire and spent some time with their friends. At around 9:30 p.m., the friends retreated to a shack on the beach while Jim and Barbara set up their tent on the sand.

The next morning, Jim woke up with a severe headache and blurred vision. He felt blood dripping from his head and noticed Barbara was nowhere near him. Blinded, he found his way to the shack where their friends were staying and called for help. The police were immediately informed, and Jim was rushed to the hospital. Barbara’s body was found a short distance away, brutally mutilated. Jim’s skull had also been crushed, requiring him to stay in the hospital for many months. Despite his severe injuries, the most difficult challenges Jim faced were living with the loss of the girl he loved and facing the family to whom he had promised to keep her safe.

Jim Alt Has Shared His Opinions About the Murder Investigation

Jim Alt had to have a titanium plate inserted in his forehead due to the severe damage to his skull. The police later determined that the weapon used against him was a rock and a fire log and classified the attack as attempted murder. Despite their efforts, the police struggled to find leads and had little to go on. Meanwhile, Barbara’s father refused to see Jim, blaming him for negligence. Over the years, he eventually realized that his anger was misdirected and that Jim had been as much a victim as his daughter.

Hope briefly surfaced for Jim and Barbara’s family when a suspect was named in the 1984 murder of Claire Hough, who was killed similarly on the same beach as Barbara. However, when the suspect took his own life in 2014, it felt like any progress was lost. Jim has publicly expressed his belief that the San Diego Police Department should transfer the case to other authorities, citing their lack of significant improvement in solving the case.

Jim Alt is a Victim’s Advocate Today

Jim Alt has been outspoken about his mental health struggles since the incident. He has grappled with survivor’s guilt, clinical depression, and PTSD stemming from the attack, which profoundly altered his life. From 1996 to 2000, Jim worked with the US Forest Service as a Wildland Firefighter and C-Class Faller. Since August 2010, he has dedicated himself to supporting others as a Victims’ Advocate and volunteers with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Jim founded the Facebook page named Surviving Victims of Violent Crimes, where he provides support to individuals who have experienced traumatic events. Through this platform, he has built a community that shares aid resources and raises awareness about various issues affecting their lives. He has settled in Idyllwild, California, where he has developed a passion for music and photography. In July 2024, he proudly showed his new drum set to his friends. He takes pride in the life he has built for himself, reflecting on his strength and his ability to extend a helping hand to others despite facing life’s toughest challenges.

