There was a time when James “Jim” Bakker was arguably the most recognizable evangelist preacher across the nation, but he could never fully recover after falling from grace in the late 1980s. He did eventually manage to return to the world of broadcasting and gospel teaching, yet the success he achieved was limited compared to the extent of his original stint as a televangelist. Bakker’s rise at PTL and the federal fraud case that followed are covered in Netflix’s ‘Primetime Preacher$’ and ABC’s ’20/20: Unfaithfully Yours.’

How Did Jim Bakker Earn His Money?

A native of Muskegon, Michigan, Jim Bakker reportedly grew up in an incredibly religious community, only to gradually develop a keen interest in his Christianity and Faith, too. He thus enrolled at the Assemblies of God-affiliated North Central Bible College in Minneapolis upon graduating high school, where he fell in love with fellow student Tammy Faye LaValley. He worked at a local restaurant at the time to make ends meet but gradually realized that his true calling was different from what he had expected or imagined – he wanted to become an evangelist.

After Jim and Tammy married on April 1, 1961, they left college and worked as traveling evangelists. In the mid-1960s, they began hosting the children’s puppet show ‘Come On Over’ on Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in Portsmouth, Virginia. Jim went on to host ‘The 700 Club.’

After leaving CBN, Jim and Tammy helped Paul and Jan Crouch launch what became the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) in California in 1973. The Bakkers left the venture and established PTL in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1974.

PTL stood for Praise the Lord, also rendered as People That Love. Jim and Tammy began hosting ‘The PTL Club’ in 1974. The show featured interviews and music. PTL launched its satellite network in 1978, expanding the show’s reach.

PTL developed Heritage USA in Fort Mill, South Carolina, as a Christian resort and theme park. To finance lodging projects there, Bakker promoted lifetime partnerships to his television audience, promising contributors annual stays. The sale of those partnerships later became the focus of a federal fraud case.

Jim and Tammy continued hosting ‘The PTL Club’ until Jim resigned from PTL in 1987 after a 1980 encounter with former church secretary Jessica Hahn became public. Hahn alleged that Bakker sexually assaulted her. Bakker denied assaulting Hahn and maintained that the encounter was consensual. His subsequent federal fraud case concerned the sale of lodging partnerships, not Hahn’s allegation.

After a 16-month federal grand jury investigation, Jim Bakker was indicted in 1988. Following a five-week trial in Charlotte, North Carolina, a jury convicted him in 1989 on eight counts of mail fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy. He was originally sentenced to 45 years in prison and fined $500,000. In 1991, the federal appeals court upheld his convictions but vacated his sentence and ordered resentencing. His prison term was reduced to 18 years and later to eight. He transferred to a halfway house in July 1994 and was paroled on December 1, 1994. He married Lori in 1998, and the couple welcomed children into their family.

Jim and Lori launched ‘The Jim Bakker Show’ in Branson, Missouri, in 2003 and moved the ministry and the program to Morningside in Blue Eye, Missouri, in 2008. His later broadcasts focused on biblical prophecy and promoted emergency supplies and supplements. He died on October 5, 2026, at age 86.

Jim Bakker’s Net Worth

In April 1987, the Los Angeles Times reported that Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker received a combined $4.8 million in salaries, bonuses and other payments from PTL between January 1984 and March 1987. Historian John Wigger puts PTL’s 1986 revenue at $129 million. That was the nonprofit ministry’s revenue, not the Bakkers’ personal income or assets.

The federal appeals court said PTL raised at least $158 million from the sale of about 153,000 partnerships with lodging benefits. Some of the proceeds paid PTL’s operating expenses or supported Bakker’s lifestyle.

In 2020, Missouri sued Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, Inc., over the marketing of Silver Solution on ‘The Jim Bakker Show.’ The FDA’s warning letter cited a February broadcast in which a guest made unsubstantiated claims about the product’s effects on other coronavirus strains. In 2021, Bakker and Morningside entered a consent judgment to settle the state’s allegations. It provided for up to $115,766 in restitution to eligible Missouri consumers and required Morningside to pay any shortfall below $90,000 to a state fund. The Missouri Attorney General’s office said the agreement and earlier refunds together accounted for roughly $156,000 in restitution. Bakker also published books, including ‘I Was Wrong,’ but the public record does not establish what he earned from them. There is no reliable public accounting of his personal assets and liabilities at the time of his death, so his net worth could not be verified.

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