Jim Updike: Jens Soering’s Prosecutor is Now a Judge

As a documentary series living up to its title in almost every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering and intriguing. That’s because it comprises not just archival audio-video footage but also exclusive interviews with key individuals to really shine a light upon the way both Elizabeth Roxanne Haysom and Jens Soering were involved in her parents’ heinous March 30, 1985, double homicide. Amongst those to thus be rather significant in this narrative was actually prosecutor James “Jim” Wilson Updike Jr. — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Jim Updike?

It was reportedly back when Jim was merely a young boy growing up in Bedford County, Virginia, that he first developed a passion for our justice system, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. The truth is his father was an electrician while his mother primarily served as a homemaker, yet the way he and his brother Ronald were brought up had raised this need within him to give back to his people. He hence enrolled in the University of Virginia for his undergraduate degree as soon as he could, just to then move on to earn his Juris Doctorate from the renowned William & Mary Law School.

