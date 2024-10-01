Where is The CW’s Joan Filmed?

Created by Anna Symon, ‘Joan’ chronicles the thrilling escapades of Joan Hannington (Sophie Turner), a mother beset by unfortunate circumstances who turns to a life of crime. When Joan loses her home and custody of her young daughter, she is prepared to go to any lengths to get her back. Resorting to jewel theft through deception and disguise, she climbs the ranks of London’s criminal underworld. The ITV crime show is based on Joan Hannington’s memoir, ‘I Am What I Am: The True Story of Britain’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief.’ The sly thief’s exhilarating journey in 1980s England takes her through upscale parties, unscrupulous stores, and exotic beaches, showcasing both the glamor and grit of her criminal career.

Where is Joan Filmed?

Filming for Joan is carried out throughout England in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Herne Bay, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire. For the debut season, the Spanish island of Mallorca also became a filming location. Principal photography began on May 15, 2023, and was completed for the first season by September 2023. The cast and crew appeared to enjoy themselves behind the scenes, especially while shooting at the beaches in Spain. Director Richard Laxton took to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you, Mallorca, you have been tremendous both for work and play.”

West Midlands, England

England’s County of West Midlands becomes the primary filming location of ‘Joan,’ particularly the city of Birmingham and its surrounding territories. Birmingham is the second-largest city in the UK and has a history of manufacturing rooted in the Industrial Revolution. For the first season, the production team was spotted shooting scenes of Turner walking along New Street in the City Centre. She stood beside a red, double-decker bus in a fur coat. Filming was also carried out at the Piccadilly Arcade, which was transformed by the crew to resemble its 1980s version.

The adjoining Jewellery Quarter is a historic hub of diamond merchants and workshops, and the location stands in for its own past self in ‘Joan.’ Situated east of Birmingham, Coventry, a city with a rich medieval and industrial history, is another shooting location for ‘Joan.’ The film crew set up shop in the city center on Hay Lane, transforming an empty row of shops with a historical makeover. Many of the city’s older streets and the famous Coventry Cathedral are a blast from the past that can help complement the visual gallery of period productions.

Located in the West Midlands and neighboring Birmingham, Wolverhampton offers multiple filming sites for ‘Joan.’ Among them, Chillington Hall stands out as a distinctive backdrop. With its picturesque gardens and intricate Georgian architecture, the 18th-century country house becomes a lavish setting for Joan’s risky ventures. Situated on Port Lane, Brewood, the property is a Grade I listed building and has been home to the Giffard family for over eight centuries. More recently, it has been opened for tours and private events.

Herne Bay, England

The production team ventured to the seaside town of Herne Bay on the northern coast of Kent to shoot some of the beachside sequences for the first season of ‘Joan.’ Herne Bay Central Beach is featured in a scene where Joan sits in a gazebo with her daughter. In the background, the buildings lining the Central Parade blend seamlessly with the 1980s setting. The resort town is known for its classical look and boasts an amusement pier and historical sites, including the Shivering Sands Army Fort.

Royal Leamington Spa, England

A charming spa town in Warwickshire, Leamington Spa adds a layer of quaint English charm to ‘Joan.’ The production closed off the town’s centrally located Regent Street and shot scenes with a red double-decker bus. The charming Regency architecture of the street adds to the show’s 1980s ambiance, creating a period-perfect setting. The street’s shops and cafes also add a touch of local life, enriching the show’s urban landscape.

Worcestershire, England

In Worcestershire, the scenic Malvern Hills and the charming towns of Malvern and Droitwich provide a stark contrast to the urban life depicted in ‘Joan.’ Located in central England, Worcestershire sits on the Severn River and boasts rich historical sites dating back to the medieval age. Malvern and Droitwich both offer picturesque natural landscapes and town streets preserved in a past era.

Mallorca, Spain

The coastal Mediterranean locations seen in ‘Joan’ are filmed on the sun-soaked Spanish island of Mallorca. The show’s shooting sites in Mallorca depict high-end parties and beach retreats, representing a more luxurious side of Joan’s life. Cala Torta and Formentor, two of Mallorca’s most breathtaking beaches, feature prominently in these segments of ‘Joan.’ These postcard-perfect destinations also became a fulfilling getaway for many of the cast and crew in a combination of work and leisure.

Read More: Best Crime Movies on HBO Max