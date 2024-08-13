13 Best Mom Daughter Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2024)

Since their inception, films have probed into the relationships within a household setting, illustrating the nuances and complexities of our bonds with loved ones. These interpersonal relationships have defined some of the most iconic films throughout history – showcasing the bonds between parents and their children during the most pivotal part of each other’s lives.

Therefore, it goes without question that a unique part of that sacred union is depicted in the great mother-and-daughter relationship movies that capture the experience of many growing up. As they dig into the emotional depths of an intimate relationship that exists within the confines of a house, they offer profound insight into a bond as old as time and humanity itself. The following list of Amazon Prime movies delving into mom-daughter relationships is worth checking out for that exact reason.

13. A Mother’s Rage (2013)

Directed by Oren Kaplan, ‘A Mother’s Rage’ is a thriller drama about Rebecca Mayer, a mother who, while dropping her daughter, Conner, at her college, becomes the target of a mysterious pursuer. With Conner about to embark on a new journey, the mother and daughter’s peaceful trip before their parting turns into a nightmare situation where their lives are put in jeopardy.

The film showcases the protective and unconditional aspect of a mother’s love for her daughter, who will go to extreme lengths to ensure her child’s survival despite the threat bearing down on her. While the Kaplan directorial may not dive into the nuances of a mother-daughter bond in its entirety, it highlights the most integral part of any mom’s duty when danger threatens to upheave the life of that which means the most to her. ‘A Mother’s Rage’ is available to watch here.

12. A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride (2008)

In the romantic comedy, ‘A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride,’ Roxanne, a wedding planner, finds her life spinning out of control when her mother, Rose, decides to marry a man named Jack, who she comes back with from a trip to Paris. Astonished at the prospect of her mother’s speedy success in the romantic department, Roxanne plans to sabotage the wedding – partly out of jealousy and partly out of being cynical about Rose and Jack’s supposed happiness. In her efforts to put a spanner in the works, she learns some home truths about her own life and her responsibility toward her mother. Letting go and let live is the message of this Leslie Hope directorial, which explores the bond between Roxanne and Paris as they navigate the treacherous waters of love and loss. You can watch the film here.

11. Mothers of the Bride (2015)

The Sam Irwin-directed comedy ‘Mothers of the Bride’ tells the story of Jenna, a young woman about to be married, who wants a special ceremony for her wedding day. Jenna’s adopted mother, Debra, is happy to organize Jenna’s wedding, preferring a simple occasion over an extravagant one. However, the girl wants her biological mother, Helen, an experienced event planner, to do it for her. Consequently, sparks fly between the two mothers as they fight over the affections of their ward, whose wedding progressively becomes the deciding factor in their battle for dominance.

With both having different personalities, the movie offers an interesting perspective into a love triangle of sorts, one revolving around an overexcited girl and her two overexuberant moms, whose comical efforts add to the film’s light and breezy premise. If fun family comedies are your thing, you can check out ‘Mothers of the Bride’ here.

10. Mothers and Daughters (2016)

Co-directors Paul Duddridge and Nigel Levy offer a poignant depiction of motherhood in ‘Mothers and Daughters’ as seen through the eyes of a pregnant photographer. The film exists as a collage of several mother-daughter relationships captured by Rigby (Selma Blair), who explores the underlying bond between her photographic subjects and her personal estrangement with her own mother, with whom she has lost connection.

‘Mothers and Daughters’ is a reflective, somber piece about the different mother and daughter stories revolving around everywhere in society alongside the common thread running through all of them. Rigby’s pain isn’t just her own; its multi-faceted nature is mirrored in the other relationships she encounters during her photography sessions. Although the film’s execution may be questionable, it still merits a watch for its heartfelt intentions. ‘Mothers and Daughters’ can be seen here.

9. Girl in Progress (2012)

In the Patricia Riggen-directed film, ‘Girl in Progress,’ a single mother named Grace (Eva Mendes) finds herself too busy to pay any attention to her daughter, Ansiedad (Cierra Ramirez), who is frustrated by her mother’s lack of presence in her life. Left with no option, the young girl decides to grow up and act as an adult so that she can skip being dependent on her mom and handle things on her own. However, her precocious plan turns into a sort of lesson for both mother and daughter, who realize their shortcomings and find room to grow out of their comfort zones in an unconventional coming-of-age story. You can watch ‘Girl in Progress’ here.

8. A Daughter’s Nightmare (2014)

‘A Daughter’s Nightmare’ depicts a harrowing tale of a missing loved one when Ariel, a freshwoman, discovers that her mother, Dana, is hiding from her after showing signs of declining health. Soon after, Ariel receives news of her mother’s disappearance, forcing the young woman to take matters into her own hands as she pursues the truth behind her guardian’s vanishing. As she tries to find the culprit behind the incident, suspicion falls upon Adam, Dana’s confidant.

While most narratives focus on the protective nature of a mother’s bond with her daughter, the Vic Sarin directorial flips the script on that dynamic. In ‘A Daughter’s Nightmare,’ Ariel has to push herself to her emotional and mental limits while trying to locate her mother and save her from any danger. It is an interesting twist to a well-versed motif, which makes it worth a watch. The movie can be streamed here.

7. The Eternal Daughter (2022)

Helmed by Joanna Hogg, the gothic mystery drama ‘The Eternal Daughter‘ stars Tilda Swinton in dual roles as an artist named Julie and her mother, Rosalind. After isolating herself in a remote and secluded hotel in the middle of nowhere with her mother, Julie focuses on a new project that takes most of her attention. However, during their stay at the hotel, both mother and daughter begin to witness strange events linked to their pasts coming to life, forcing them to reexamine their relationship.

The film is written and directed by Hogg, who uncovers the strange dynamic between reality, memory, past, present, interpersonal conflicts, and the searing but complex bond of love between a parent and her child. Stuck in the middle of their weird, haunted hotel, the two undergo a revelatory experience tied to their relationship and the unresolved elements that define their bond. Everything blurs into a dream-like trance in this unmissable film that can be watched here.

6. Postcards From the Edge (1990)

‘Postcards From the Edge’ is a semi-autobiographical narration directed by Mike Nichols that chronicles the recovery efforts of a Hollywood actress named Suzanne Vale (Meryl Streep), who has been previously diagnosed as a substance abuser. Following her brush with addiction, the star is forced to stay with her mother, Doris (Shirley MacLaine), to ensure that she does not slip back into her habits and lose her sanity in the process of keeping her sobriety intact.

Adapted from Carrie Fisher’s eponymous semi-autobiographical novel, the film delves into the spontaneous and organic comedy arising from a dysfunctional mother-and-daughter duo who make more missteps than the right ones. As they try to avoid the allure of a bottle of drink with varying degrees of success, their interpersonal dynamics play into the hilarity of their predicament, adding more laughs and giggles to the list. You can stream the film here.

5. Mermaids (1990)

Richard Benjamin helms a family comedy where an estranged mother, Rachel Flax (Cher), constantly relocates with her fifteen-year-old daughter, Charlotte (Winona Ryder), and her nine-year-old sister, Kate, whenever she enters a new relationship. Troubled by her mother’s carefree and reckless attitude, Charlotte hopes that their new move to a small Massachusetts town will be more permanent. However, when she falls for an older man, her life is uprooted, much to her mother’s chagrin.

The film is an adaptation of the 1986 eponymous novel by Patty Dann, which portrays the dysfunctional dynamics of a free-spirited mother who has a friendly relationship with her two daughters, often leading to humorous situations. At the heart of the narrative lies a somber message about unconditional love and accepting your loved one despite the mistakes and imperfections that constantly land them in trouble. The comedy-drama can be watched here.

4. Daisy Winters (2017)

In ‘Daisy Winters,’ the 11-year-old titular protagonist finds herself in the middle of a discovery quest to locate her father after she falls out with her mother. Daisy’s mother, Sandy, has been diagnosed with cancer and has been fighting it for a while. During that time, Daisy has kept her company by staying close. However, when her connection with her mom is severed, she has to look for her dad on a personal journey where her courage, determination, and intelligence come to the fore.

The Beth LaMure directorial zooms in on a heart-rending relationship story between Daisy and her mother, providing obstacles for both to circumvent in their journey through a challenging period. Their love for one another culminates in a bond that evolves as it walks through uneven surroundings – just like the one revolving around Daisy during her massive journey. The movie can be watched here.

3. Not Without My Daughter (1991)

‘Not Without My Daughter’ covers the harrowing tale of a mother’s escape from her abusive husband’s clutches with her daughter after she moves to his ancestral home in Iran. It is based on the eponymous book that chronicles the real-life struggles of Betty Mahmoody (Sally Field), who penned the book with William Hoffer. After she travels to Iran under falsehoods presented by her husband, Betty soon finds herself trapped in a land far from her own, with her daughter’s life in jeopardy.

Subsequently, she hatches a plan of escape with the aid of people who come to her rescue through an undercover operation with little chance of success. Directed by Brian Gilbert, ‘Not Without My Daughter’ is a testament to the profound and unbreakable bond between a desperate mother and her little girl, who she will give anything to save from a miserable situation. It touches upon several resonant themes in mother-daughter films and is an essential watch for its deep subject matter. You can stream it here.

2. August: Osage County (2013)

After the death of the Weston family patriarch in ‘August: Osage County,‘ his three daughters, Barbara (Julia Roberts), Karen (Juliette Lewis), and Ivy (Julianne Nicholson), arrive at the family home only to be subjected to the harsh words of their mother, Violet (Meryl Streep). The complex drama is built over the nuanced and effective exploration of familial dynamics and the dysfunctional lead of a mother whose toxic behavior turns into a matter of deep-rooted contention for the gathered family.

The John Wells-directed film tiptoes around the authentic and painful depiction of families embroiled in conflicts that have never been voiced but come to the fore at the behest of a funeral gathering. Its sharp-witted examination of a family’s festering problems is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning eponymous play by Tracy Lett, who also penned the film’s screenplay. While humor plays a pivotal part in its portrayal of the dynamics between a mother and her children, it is punctuated by moments of poignancy and resonance that have far-reaching consequences despite being a tale about a family’s hidden secrets. It can be watched here.

1. Terms of Endearment (1983)

Directed, written, and produced by James L. Brooks, ‘Terms of Endearment‘ chronicles the relationship between a widowed mother, Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine), and her daughter, Emma (Debra Winger). After Emma marries a teacher named Flap Horton (Jeff Daniels), whom her mother disapproves of, the two find themselves estranged. When Flap cheats on her, Emma returns back to her mother. Later, she is diagnosed with cancer, forcing the mother and daughter duo to support each other through a harrowing period.

The tragicomedy is an adaptation of Larry McMurtry’s eponymous 1975 novel. It dives into the minute subtleties and complexities of life as told through the eyes of a mother-daughter duo. The film covers nearly 30 years of Aurora and Emma’s relationship, offering a profound and enlightening look into one of the most intricate relationships ever put to screen. With five Academy Awards to its name, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, it is no wonder that ‘Terms of Endearment’ has a legacy of its own when it comes to mom-and-daughter films. The movie can be seen here.

