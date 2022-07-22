Where Was August: Osage County (2013) Filmed?

Based on the 2007 eponymous play by Tracy Letts, ‘August: Osage County’ is a 2013 comedy-drama movie directed by John Wells that follows the dysfunctional Weston family. After years of staying apart from each other, the strong-willed Weston women are forced to reunite in their childhood house when a family crisis strikes. The dysfunctional matriarch, Violet Weston, who raised the family, is diagnosed with cancer and has an inclination toward alcohol and pills. When her husband finds it difficult to deal with her anymore, the family gets back together, and various secrets are spilled out.

In the process, the Weston women reflect on their respective lives and explore themselves. The narrative involves a serious disease like cancer, but the hilarious elements tend to keep the movie from being too dark and melancholic. Moreover, the setting of the family house and the farmlands are likely to make you wonder where ‘August: Osage County’ was taped. Well, in that case, you might be interested in what we know!

August: Osage County Filming Locations

‘August: Osage County’ was filmed in Oklahoma and California, particularly in Osage and Washington Counties, Kern County, and Los Angeles. The principal photography for the drama film commenced in October 2012 and wrapped up in December of the same year. As the title of the movie suggests, most of the story is based in Osage County, and to keep it authentic, the production team utilized the locales of the same county as well. Apart from the authenticity factor, it was also considered an economically-sound decision to shoot in Oklahoma at that time. Now, let’s navigate the specific locations where the movie was lensed!

Osage County, Oklahoma

A majority of ‘August: Osage County’ was taped in Osage County, the largest county by area in Oklahoma. First things first, one of the most prominent locations of the comedy-drama movie is the 100-year-old Boulanger home located in Boulanger north of Pawhuska, just over the Kansas border. This farmhouse stood in for the Weston family house. Other sites that make an appearance in the Meryl Streep-starrer are Bad Brad’s Bar-B-Q at 1215 West Main Street, Osage County Fairgrounds at 320 Skyline Drive, and Osage Nation Gaming Commission Office at 612 Leahy Avenue, each of them in Pawhuska.

The cast and crew members of the movie spent more time in Pawhuska as Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home at 223 East 6th Street, Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve at 15316 Co Road 4201, and Osage Hills State Park at 2131 Osage Hills in Park Road also served as prominent production sites. Moreover, a scene was recorded next to the Triangle Building in Pawhuska while the bus departure scene involving Charles Aiken Sr. and Charles Aiken Jr. was lensed on East Main Street and Kihekah Avenue in Pawhuska. The filming unit even moved southeast of Pawhuska to Barnsdall to film additional portions for the movie.

Washington County, Oklahoma

For lensing a few more parts of ‘August: Osage County,’ the production team set up camp in Washington County, a county in the northeastern part of Oklahoma. They utilized the locales of the city of Bartlesville and the town of Copan, both in Washington County. To be specific, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips at 3500 Southeast Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville can be spotted in the Julia Roberts-starrer. In addition, one of the stores in the town of Ochelata also served as a filming site for the drama movie.

Kern County, California

Additional portions of the film were also taped in Kern County, a county in California. In particular, the cast and crew of ‘August: Osage County’ shot the final scenes for the movie on location in the county. Several other movies such as ‘McFarland, USA,’ ‘The Congress,’ and ‘Avenged’ have been filmed in Kern County.

Los Angeles, California

Last but not the least, it seems that the production unit of the Chris Cooper-starrer also made a stop in Los Angeles, a major city in Southern California, for filming purposes. With its vast and diverse landscape, the City of Angels makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of movies and TV shows, including ‘August: Osage County.’

